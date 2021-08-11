Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Size & Share Analysis by Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., Baker Hughes Company, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Dongfang Turbine Co. Ltd

This Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. If the business is hunting to gain a competitive advantage in this swiftly transforming marketplace, then plumping for such a market research report is highly recommended as it gives a lot of benefits for a thriving business. All the data and information of this Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market business report is very significant to the businesses when it comes to defining the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion, and distribution of the products and services.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.,

Baker Hughes Company,

Caterpillar Inc.,

Cummins Inc.,

Dongfang Turbine Co. Ltd.,

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.,

General Electric Company (GE),

Harbin Turbine Co. Ltd.,

INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OHG,

Mitsubishi Power Ltd.,

MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH,

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited,

Siemens AG,

Wartsila Oyj Abp.

Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy efficient technology that generates electricity and heat from a single fuel source. The CHP system reduces the cost of electricity and heat production by increasing the thermal efficiency of the system. CHP can be located at an individual facility or building, or be a district energy or utility resource. The global combined heat and power (chp) market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 4 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. industrial is the most significant revenue contributor in the global combined heat and power (chp) market. The region is expected to witness significant developments in the combined heat and power (chp) market. Rising environmental concern, increasing demand for energy and favorable government policies, and high efficiency and technological advancement are the key factors driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value and volume for combined heat and power (chp). The global combined heat and power (chp) market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, prime mover, equipment, region, and application. By fuel type, it is categorized into natural gas, coal, fuel oil, biomass, and others. The natural gas segment held the largest market share in 2020. By prime mover, the combined heat and power (chp) market is divided into gas engine, gas turbine, steam turbine, and fuel cell. Based on equipment, the combined heat and power (chp) market is divided into gas & steam turbines, generator sets, energy storage systems, steam boilers, fuel feed systems, emission controls, and control systems. Combined heat and power (chp) market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the combined heat and power (chp) market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Fuel type: natural gas, coal, fuel oil, biomass, and others

Prime mover: gas engine, gas turbine, steam turbine, and fuel cell

Equipment: gas & steam turbines, generator sets, energy storage systems, steam boilers, fuel feed systems, emission controls, and control systems

Application: residential, commercial, and industrial

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market by Fuel Type

4.1 Natural Gas

4.2 Coal

4.3 Fuel Oil

4.4 Biomass

4.5 Others

5. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market by Prime Mover

5.1 Gas Engine

5.2 Gas Turbine

5.3 Steam Turbine

5.4 Fuel Cell

6. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market by Equipment

6.1 Gas & Steam Turbines

6.2 Generator Sets

6.3 Energy Storage Systems

6.4 Steam Boilers

6.5 Fuel Feed Systems

6.6 Emission Controls

6.7 Control Systems

7. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

8. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market by Application

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Industrial

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

9.2 Baker Hughes Company

9.3 Caterpillar Inc.

9.4 Cummins Inc.

9.5 Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd.

9.6 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

9.7 General Electric Company (GE)

9.8 Harbin Turbine Co., Ltd.

9.9 INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OHG

9.10 Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

9.11 MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH

9.12 Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

9.13 Siemens AG

9.14 Wartsila Oyj Abp

10. Appendix

10.1 About StrategyHelix

10.2 Disclaimer