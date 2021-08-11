Medical Plastics Market 2021 Growth, Trend, Size, Share and Top Competitors- Borealis AG, Chi Mei Corporation, Covestro AG, Dow Silicones Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Formosa Plastics Corporation

Medical Plastics Market research report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2021-2027 market shares for each company. This market analysis report is generated with the best and advanced tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analyzing market data. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent industry analysis report for the niche. To figure out market landscape, brand awareness, latest trends, possible future issues, industry trends, and customer behaviour, the finest Medical Plastics Market research report is very essential. To stay ahead of the competition, a thorough idea about the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies, and future prospects are very valuable.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

Borealis AG,

Chi Mei Corporation,

Covestro AG,

Dow Silicones Corporation,

DuPont de Nemours Inc.,

Formosa Plastics Corporation,

Kraton Corporation,

LCY Chemical Corporation,

LG Chem Ltd.,

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation,

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.,

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC),

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd..

With the advancements in the healthcare industry, plastic has proved to be one of the few versatile materials that has been used widely to create medical tools and devices like surgical gloves, syringes, insulin pens, IV tubes, catheters, etc. The global medical plastics market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 8 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, growing demand for better healthcare facilities coupled with rise in health concerns among consumers are the key factors driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value and volume for medical plastics. The global medical plastics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, region. By product, it is categorized into commodity thermoplastics, engineering thermoplastics, TPEs, thermosets, high performance plastic (HPP), and miscellaneous. The commodity thermoplastics segment held the largest market share in 2020. By application, the medical plastics market is divided into medical disposables, surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment, prostheses/implants, packaging, and others. The medical disposables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on region, the medical plastics market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the medical plastics market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Report Scope

Product: commodity thermoplastics, engineering thermoplastics, TPEs, thermosets, high performance plastic (HPP), and miscellaneous

Application: medical disposables, surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment, prostheses/implants, packaging, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global medical plastics market

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global medical plastics market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Medical Plastics Market by Product

4.1 Commodity Thermoplastics

4.2 Engineering Thermoplastics

4.3 Tpes

4.4 Thermosets

4.5 High Performance Plastic (Hpp)

4.6 Miscellaneous

5. Medical Plastics Market by Application

5.1 Medical Disposables

5.2 Surgical Instruments

5.3 Diagnostic Equipment

5.4 Prostheses/Implants

5.5 Packaging

5.6 Others

6. Medical Plastics Market by Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.3 Europe

6.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Borealis AG

7.2 Chi Mei Corporation

7.3 Covestro AG

7.4 Dow Silicones Corporation

7.5 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.6 Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.7 Kraton Corporation

7.8 LCY Chemical Corporation

7.9 LG Chem Ltd.

7.10 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

7.11 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

7.12 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

7.13 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

7.14 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

8. Appendix

8.1 About StrategyHelix

8.2 Disclaimer