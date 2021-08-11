Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) Market 2021 Trend and Forecast 2027: Analysis By BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Superabsorbent polymer (SAP) is a material which can absorb up to several hundred to 1,000 times its own weight in water. Once absorbed, they do not subsequently release it. They are therefore an ideal material for use in products which are designed to contain fluids such as baby diapers/nappies, incontinence products, and feminine hygiene and other applications including agricultural use. The global superabsorbent polymer market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 2 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Growth in the geriatric population, development of bio-based SAP, increase in penetration of personal hygiene products in emerging economies and expanding online and offline distribution channels for personal hygiene products are the key factors driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value and volume for superabsorbent polymer. The global superabsorbent polymer market is segmented on the basis of product, application, region. By product, it is categorized into sodium polyacrylate, and others. The sodium polyacrylate segment held the largest market share in 2020. By application, the superabsorbent polymer market is divided into adult incontinence, agricultural, baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and others. In 2020, the baby diapers segment held the largest share of the market, and the adult incontinence segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021 to 2027. Based on region, the superabsorbent polymer (sap) market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the superabsorbent polymer market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

