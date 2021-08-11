Automotive NVH Materials Market Is Booming Worldwide By 2027| BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Covestro AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation

Automotive NVH Materials Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing strategies. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are mentioned in the report. The Automotive NVH Materials Market report includes a systematic investigation of the current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Automotive NVH Materials Market business report provides the supreme base for the competitor analysis, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as

BASF SE,

Celanese Corporation,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec),

Covestro AG,

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Huntsman Corporation,

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.,

Recticel S.A.,

The Dow Chemical Company.

Report Scope

Product: polyurethane (PU), textile materials, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), fiberglass, and nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR)

Application: cargo management systems module, floor module, roof module, engine casing, wheel arches, bonnet liners, and cockpit module

End-user: passenger cars, HCVs, and LCVs

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) have become increasingly important factors in vehicle design as a result of the quest for increased refinement. The global automotive nvh materials market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 1 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Growing awareness regarding the advantages of NVH reduction and acoustic management, the shifting consumer preferences towards comfort, and ride experience in passenger cars, economic growth and the increasing disposable income are the key factors driving market growth.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for automotive nvh materials. The global automotive nvh materials market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. By product, it is categorized into polyurethane (PU), textile materials, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), fiberglass, and nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR). The polyurethane (PU) segment held the largest market share in 2020. By application, the automotive nvh materials market is divided into cargo management systems module, floor module, roof module, engine casing, wheel arches, bonnet liners, and cockpit module. Based on end-user, the automotive nvh materials market is divided into passenger cars, HCVs, and LCVs.

The report is an invaluable resource for companies and organizations active in this industry. It provides a cohesive picture of the automotive nvh materials market to help drive informed decision making for industry executives, policy makers, academic, and analysts.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global automotive nvh materials market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global automotive nvh materials market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Table of Contents

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Data & Outlook

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Market Value Forecast

4. Automotive NVH Materials Market by Product

4.1 Polyurethane (Pu)

4.2 Textile Materials

4.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

4.4 Polypropylene (Pp)

4.5 Fiberglass

4.6 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Nbr)

5. Automotive NVH Materials Market by Application

5.1 Cargo Management Systems Module

5.2 Floor Module

5.3 Roof Module

5.4 Engine Casing

5.5 Wheel Arches

5.6 Bonnet Liners

5.7 Cockpit Module

6. Automotive NVH Materials Market by End-User

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.2 Hcvs

6.3 Lcvs

7. Automotive NVH Materials Market by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

9.1 About StrategyHelix

9.2 Disclaimer