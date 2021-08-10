Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Share, Size and Trend | Industry Analysis Report, Forecast to 2024

The research reports on Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Turkey Solar Photovoltaic Market Report is the latest report, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Turkey.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Turkey solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this report-

The report analyses Turkey renewable power market and Turkey solar PV market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Turkey renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends(2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Turkey solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of Turkey solar PV power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar power sources

– Drivers and Restraints affecting solar PV market in the country

– Major Contracts and Collborations related to solar PV sector in Turkey

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal Power Dominates Turkeys Power Mix

2.3 Renewable Power Capacity in Turkey to Reach Over 44 GW by 2030

2.4 Solar PV is expected to add the major share in the net capacity addition of renewable energy during 2019-2030

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, Turkey, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Overview

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5 Solar PV Market, Turkey

5.1 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Overview

5.2 Key Findings

5.3 Evolution of solar PV market in Turkey

5.4 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.5 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5.6 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Market Size, 2010-2030

5.7 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.8 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.9 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Key Drivers

5.10 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Restraints

6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Turkey

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Regulatory Authorities

6.3 Electricity Market Law

6.4 Natural Gas Market Law

6.5 Omnibus Law

6.6 Energy Strategy for the 2015-2019 period

6.7 The Use of Renewable Energy Resources for the Generation of Electrical Energy (Law No. 5346)

6.8 National Climate Change Action Plan

6.9 Intended Nationally Determined Condition (INDC)

6.10 COP24

6.11 Law on Geothermal Sources and Natural Mineral Water

6.12 Renewable Energy Law, 2010

6.13 Feed-in Tariff

6.14 Renewable Energy Auctions

6.15 Electricity Market Licensing Regulation

6.16 Climate Investment Funds

6.17 Energy Efficiency Law, 2007 (Law No. 5627)

6.18 Support Scheme for Energy Efficiency in Industry

6.19 Improving Energy Efficiency in Building Sector

6.20 Improving Energy Efficiency in All Sectors

7 Solar PV Market, Turkey, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: Yilsan Yatirim Holding AS

7.2 Company Snapshot: STUDIO TECNICO BFP s.r.l.

7.3 Company Snapshot: Bereket Enerji Uretim AS

7.4 Company Snapshot: Aksu Enerji ve Ticaret A.S.

7.5 Company Snapshot: Akfen Yenilenebilir Enerji AS

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

and more…