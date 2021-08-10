Italy Power Market 2021 Report- Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast To 2025 | EniPower SpA, A2A SpA

The study includes analysis of the Italy Power Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Italy Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Italy Power Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Italy Power Market Report elaborates Italy’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, key company profiles, and electricity tariffs are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Details on current electricity system (generation, transmission and distribution) and players in the value chain.

– Historic information (2010-2018) and forecast (2019-2030) for installed power capacity for the country.

– Detailed information about the installed power capacity, segmented by thermal (coal, oil and gas), nuclear and renewable (hydro, solar PV, wind, geothermal, and biopower)

– Key policies, regulations and incentive schemes supporting the development of renewable energy for the country.

– Information on future strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

– Opportunities, threats and barriers to support the implementation of the renewable energy for the country.

– Information on the prevalent power tariffs for country based on availability of the latest information.

– Detailed analysis of top market participants and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents in this Report

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Italy Power Sector Outlook

3 Introduction

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 Italy Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 Italy Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Italy Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 Italy Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 Italy Power Market, Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2009-2018

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2018

5.4 Italy Power Market, Demand Structure, 2018

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2018

6 Italy Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Italy Power Market, Regulatory Framework

6.1.1 National Energy Strategy 2030

6.1.2 Italy Power Market, Energy Efficiency

6.1.3 National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy 2030

6.1.4 Italian National Energy Strategy (INES) and PPAs

6.2 Renewable Energy Policy, Italy

6.2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2.2 Renewable Energy for Heating and Cooling and Small Interventions Increasing Energy Efficiency Support Scheme

6.2.3 National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP)

6.2.4 Renewable Energy Development

6.2.5 Feed-in Premium for Renewable Energy Sources Other Than Photovoltaic

6.2.6 Regular Feed-in Tariffs

6.2.7 Feed-in Premium for Solar Thermodynamic Energy

6.2.8 New Decree

6.2.9 Incentive for Solar-Plus-Storage

6.2.10 Net-Metering Scheme

6.2.11 Tendering (Auction) Process

6.2.12 New Energy Strategy, 2020-2030

6.2.13 New Regulation to Promote Solar and Renewables in Non-Interconnected Islands

6.2.14 Kyoto Fund

6.2.15 Biomethane subsidies

6.2.16 Biodiesel Aid Scheme

6.2.17 National Energy Strategy 2017

6.2.18 Tax Regulation Mechanism I

6.2.19 Tax Regulation Mechanism II

6.2.20 Tax Credit for energy efficiency measures

6.2.21 Biofuel Quota Obligation

6.2.22 White certificates

7 Italy Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

7.1 Italy Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2018

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000-2030

8 Italy Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

8.1 Italy Power Market, Transmission Network Overview

8.2 Italy Power Market, Distribution Network Overview

8.3 Italy Power Market, Grid Interconnection

8.3.1 Italy Power Import and Export Scenario, 2000-2018

8.4 Italy Power Market, Electricity Trading

8.4.1 Wholesale Electricity Market Prices at IPEX

9 Italy Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

10 Appendix

and more..