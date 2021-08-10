US Wealth Landscape Market Report- In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players & Upcoming Prominent Players

ReportsnReports added a new report on The US Wealth Landscape Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. In-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. US Wealth Landscape Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the US Wealth Landscape Market.

The US is home to a large number of affluent (high net worth [HNW] and mass affluent) individuals. The country also has a well-developed financial services sector, including the most sophisticated mutual fund and equity markets globally, which explains the high participation in various asset classes. The local retail savings and investments market has registered impressive growth post-financial crisis, with its value almost doubling from $25.4tn in 2008 to $50.5tn in 2018.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the US wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset class.

– The countrys affluent segment accounted for 62.9% of the total adult population in 2018. The segment has almost doubled in size over the past decade, increasing from 84.9 million people in 2008 to 155.2 million in 2018.

– US retail investors allocate the highest proportion of their liquid wealth to equities and mutual funds, which together account for 67.7% of total retail savings and investments.

– 8.2% of US HNW investors wealth was held outside of the country, with general geographic diversification benefits being the main reason for offshore investment.

