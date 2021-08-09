Hydrogen Generation Market: 2021 Global Trends, Share, Size, Demands and Future Development

Hydrogen Generation Market analysis report is sure to help boost sales and improve return on investment (ROI). The research and analysis carried out in this Hydrogen Generation Market report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Market drivers and market restraints assessed in this Hydrogen Generation Market report makes attentive about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about the future usage. This industry report includes market analysis based on regional as well as global level.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

– Proton On-Site

– 718th Research Institute of CSIC

– Teledyne Energy Systems

– Hydrogenics

– Nel Hydrogen

– Suzhou Jingli

– Beijing Zhongdian

– McPhy

– Siemens

– TianJin Mainland

– Areva H2gen

– Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

– Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

– Asahi Kasei

– Idroenergy Spa

– Erredue SpA

– ShaanXi HuaQin

– Kobelco Eco-Solutions

– ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

– ITM Power

– Toshiba

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Hydrogen Generation will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Hydrogen Generation market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 209.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Hydrogen Generation market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 299.2 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hydrogen Generation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

– PEM Electroliser

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Power Plants

– Steel Plant

– Electronics and Photovoltaics

– Industrial Gases

– Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

– Power to Gas

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Hydrogen Generation Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Hydrogen Generation Segment by Type

2.2.1 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

2.2.2 PEM Electroliser

2.3 Hydrogen Generation Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Hydrogen Generation Segment by Application

2.4.1 Power Plants

2.4.2 Steel Plant

2.4.3 Electronics and Photovoltaics

2.4.4 Industrial Gases

2.4.5 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

2.4.6 Power to Gas

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Hydrogen Generation Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Hydrogen Generation by Company

3.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Hydrogen Generation Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Hydrogen Generation Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Hydrogen Generation Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Hydrogen Generation by Region

4.1 Global Hydrogen Generation by Region

4.1.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Hydrogen Generation Sales Growth

4.3 APAC Hydrogen Generation Sales Growth

4.4 Europe Hydrogen Generation Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Hydrogen Generation Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Hydrogen Generation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Americas Hydrogen Generation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Hydrogen Generation Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Hydrogen Generation Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Hydrogen Generation Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC Hydrogen Generation Sales by Region (2016-2021)

6.1.2 APAC Hydrogen Generation Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Hydrogen Generation Sales by Type

6.3 APAC Hydrogen Generation Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hydrogen Generation by Country

7.1.1 Europe Hydrogen Generation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Hydrogen Generation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Hydrogen Generation Sales by Type

7.3 Europe Hydrogen Generation Sales by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Sales by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Country

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Hydrogen Generation Distributors

10.3 Hydrogen Generation Customer

11 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Forecast

11.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Forecast by Region

11.1.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2 Americas Forecast by Country

11.3 APAC Forecast by Region

11.4 Europe Forecast by Country

11.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country

11.6 Global Hydrogen Generation Forecast by Type

11.7 Global Hydrogen Generation Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis