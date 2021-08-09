Angiography Equipment Market by Top Players – Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cordis (a Cardinal Health Company, US)

“The angiography equipment market is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.0%.”

The growth in this market is attributed to the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and CVDs, increasing product approvals for advanced angiography techniques in the market, a large number of ongoing research activities, growing government and public-private investments, an increasing number of awareness programs, and rising adoption of angiography devices due to a large number of angiography procedures performed across the globe. Factors such as lack of reimbursement for angiography procedures and risk of radiation exposure are expected to hinder the growth of the angiography devices market to a certain extent.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1540706

The major players in the angiography equipment market are

GE Healthcare (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Siemens Healthineers (Germany),

Canon Corporation (Japan),

Boston Scientific Corporation (US),

Cordis (a Cardinal Health Company, US),

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Angiodynamics (US),

B. Braun Melsungen (Germany),

and Abbott Laboratories (US).

The Angiography Equipment Market report clearly explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends are for the industry. This market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This global market research report is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the Angiography Equipment Market document.

“The angiography catheters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis ofproducts, the angiography equipment market is segmented into angiography systems, angiography catheters, angiography guide wires, angiography balloons, angiography contrast media, vascular closure devices (VCDs), and angiography accessories. The angiography catheters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This market is primarily driven by the growing importance of cardiac care and the increasing demand for MIS, the introduction of new products such as catheters with high flexibility and track ability, multi-purpose angiography and angioplasty catheters, and catheters attached with guide wires.

“The neuroangiography segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of procedures, the market is segmented into—coronary angiography, endovascular angiography, neuroangiography, onco-angiography, and other angiography procedures. The neuroangiography segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high adoption of neuroangiographyis mainly attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from neurovascular diseases and the growing aging population.

“Latin America to register the highest growth rate in the angiography equipment market during the forecast period.”

Europe accounted for the largest share of the angiography equipment market in 2017. However, Latin America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increased purchasing power, presence of a favourable regulatory environment, growth in the geriatric population, and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–38% and Tier 3–20%

– Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–38% and Tier 3–20% By Designation – C-level–40%, Director Level–35%, Others–25%

– C-level–40%, Director Level–35%, Others–25% By Region – North America–35%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, RoW–15%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the angiography equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, procedure, application, and end user. The report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. This report also provides market information on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product and service portfolios offered by the top players in the angiography equipment market. This report analyzes the market by product, application, end user, procedure, and region

Comprehensive information on product and service portfolios offered by the top players in the angiography equipment market. This report analyzes the market by product, application, end user, procedure, and region Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends and product and service launches in the angiography equipment market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends and product and service launches in the angiography equipment market Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets for angiography equipment

Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets for angiography equipment Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing regions, recent developments, and investments in the angiography equipment market

Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing regions, recent developments, and investments in the angiography equipment market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, services, and technological capabilities of the leading players in the angiography equipment market

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1540706