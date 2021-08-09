Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Gas Processing Plants Report- Russia Continues to Underpin Global Gas Processing Capacity Growth

Global gas processing capacity is expected to grow by around 7 percent from 615.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021 to around 661.2 bcfd by 2025. Among regions, the Middle East is expected to add the highest gas processing capacity globally by 2025 with about 21.0 bcfd and while the FSU and North America follow with gas processing capacity additions of 16.0 and 12.4, respectively. Among countries, Russia is expected to add the highest new build capacity of 13.1 bcfd by 2025. The US and Saudi Arabia follow, with 10.1 bcfd and 6.1 bcfd of capacity additions, respectively.

Scope of this Report-

– Planned and announced gas processing capacity additions by key regions, countries, and companies

– Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies globally

– Planned and announced capex of gas processing plants by region, key countries and companies

Details of the major planned and announced gas processing plant capacities globally up to 2025

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the gas processing plants globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global gas processing industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of outlook of gas processing capacity data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about gas processing plants globally

– Keep abreast of key planned and announced gas processing plants globally

– Assess your competitors planned and announced gas processing plants and capacities

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2. Global Gas Processing Industry

2.1 Key Highlights

3. Key Projects Announcements and Cancellations

3.1 Key Projects Announcements

3.2 Key Stalled Projects

3.3 Major Canceled Projects

4. Global Gas Processing Capacity and Capex Outlook

4.1 Global Gas Processing Capacity by Region

4.2 Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants Capacity by Key Countries

4.3 Planned and Announced Gas Processing Capacity by Key Companies

4.4 New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Region

4.5 New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries

4.6 New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

5. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

5.1 Africa ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries

5.2 Africa ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

5.3 Asia ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries

5.4 Asia – New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

5.5 Europe ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries

5.6 Europe ? New build Capex on Planned Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

5.7 FSU ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries

5.8 FSU ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

5.9 Middle East – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries

5.10 Middle East ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

5.11 North America – New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries

5.12 North America ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

5.13 Oceania – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Country

5.14 Oceania ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

5.15 South America – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries

5.16 South America ? New build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

6. Global Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Facility Type

6.1 Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Major Dehydration-Type Gas Processing Plants

6.2 Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Major Fractionation-Type Gas Processing Plants

6.3 Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Major Sweetening-Type Gas Processing Plants

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Important Definitions

7.3 Market Definition

7.4 Methodology

