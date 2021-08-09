ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Report- Analysis and Key Company Profiles: Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing

There is a growing focus on aerospace & defense companies adapting to and managing their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks. Challenges such as climate change and human rights concerns are receiving increasing global attention. Due to air travel carbon emissions, the aerospace & defense industry, in particular, has been under intense scrutiny. Aircraft engines are now responsible for up to 2% of the worlds carbon output, and aerospace & defense primes will continue to use more sustainable technology and create fewer carbon emissions. Although environmental sustainability in defense might be expected to be relevant only to industry rather than the end-user, it is becoming increasingly important for modern militaries to also adopt sustainability strategies.

A variety of technologies and approaches are being developed to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) are a promising alternative to traditional jet fuel, potentially reducing CO2 emissions by 80%. In the longer term, electric propulsion and hydrogen-powered aircraft will be the technologies that drive zero-emission aircraft.

In terms of social sustainability, the process of manufacturing weapons and aerospace platforms is resource-intensive, and deposits of rare minerals required are often concentrated in countries with problematic human rights records. Therefore, defense primes and militaries should seek to increase visibility and control over downstream supply chains. This is an opportunity for increased social performance and a stronger commitment to human rights as well as health and safety at all levels.

One of the main factors for technological advancement is to improve sustainability of both products and operations. Electric aircraft, hydrogen-powered aircraft and sustainable aviation fuels are key innovations that will shape the future of air travel. Improving social sustainability is vital for companies seeking to earn government contracts, increasing visibility and improving management throughout the whole supply chain will be vital. The defense industry is often susceptible to corruption and poor corporate governance can carry a high cost for companies both financially and regarding reputation.

