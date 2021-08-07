Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Future Development, Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents, Assays, Instrument), Test (Laboratory, POC), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, PCR, NGS, INAAT), Disease (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Influenza), End-User – Global Forecast to 2026 The global infectious disease diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 39.8 billion by 2026 from USD 28.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

“Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising funding for R&D are driving the overall growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market”

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

QuidelCorporation(US)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

Grifols S.A. (Spain)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

Genetic Signatures (Australia)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Meridian Bioscience (US)

OraSure Technologies (US)

Trinity Biotech Plc. (Ireland)

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)

Seegene Inc. (South Korea)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

ELITechGroup (France)

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

InBios International, Inc. (US)

ABACUS Diagnostica Oy (Finland)

Market growth is driven by factors such as global prevalence of infectious diseases & onset of COVID-19 and the growing awareness for early disease diagnosis, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized POC testing and rising technological advancements. On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

“The reagents, kits, and consumables accounted for the highest growth rate in the infectious disease diagnostics market, byproduct& service, during the forecast period”

The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and software & services. The reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020. The requirement of reagents, kits and consumables in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment’s high growth rate. This segment’s market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of reagents, kits, and consumables compared to instruments.

“HAIs segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on the disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into COVID-19, HIV, HAIs, hepatitis, CT/NG, HPV, TB, influenza, and other infectious diseases. The increasing number of cases and the availability of many COVID-19 diagnostic tests are driving the growth of this market. In 2020, the HAIs segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

“Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on end-users, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to increased test volume of infectious diseases and strengthening healthcare infrastructure for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region infectious disease diagnostics market”

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, continuously rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan are driving the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 -35%

By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 20%, and Others – 50%

By Region: North America -36%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 27%, Latin America – 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 3%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product& service, test of testing, technology, disease type, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall infectious disease diagnostics market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Approach

Figure 1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Research Design Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Risk Assessment

Table 1 Risk Assessment: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

2.7 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.8 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

2.9 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario

Figure 7 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 8 Recovery Scenario Of The Global Economy

2.10 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario In The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 9 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Overview

Figure 14 The Rising Adoption Of Poc Diagnostics Is Expected To Support Market Growth During The Forecast Period

4.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Reagents, Kits, And Consumables Segment To Command The Largest Share Of The Market, By Product & Service, In 2021

4.3 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Immunodiagnostics To Hold The Largest Share Of The Market During The Forecast Period

4.4 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 17 Diagnostic Laboratories Dominate The End-User Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 18 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Global Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases And Onset Of Covid-19

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus On R&D And Funding In Infectious Disease Diagnostics

5.2.1.3 Growing Awareness For Early Disease Diagnosis In Developing Countries

5.2.1.4 Rising Technological Advancements In Infectious Disease Diagnostics

5.2.1.5 Shift In Focus From Centralized Laboratories To Decentralized Poc Testing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities In Growing Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Changing Regulatory Landscape

5.2.4.2 Operational Barriers

5.2.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5.3 Pricing Analysis

Table 2 Pricing Analysis Of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Products (2021)

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.4.2 Immunodiagnostics

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 19 Value Chain Analysis Of The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 20 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis

5.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 3 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat From New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat From Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry Among Existing Players

5.9 Pestle Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 North America

5.10.1.1 Us

5.10.1.2 Canada

5.10.2 Europe

5.10.3 Asia Pacific

5.10.3.1 China

5.10.3.2 Japan

5.10.3.3 India

5.10.4 Latin America

5.10.4.1 Brazil

5.10.4.2 Mexico

5.10.5 Middle East

5.10.6 Africa

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.11.1 Trade Analysis For Diagnostic And Laboratory Reagents

Table 4 Import Data For Diagnostic And Laboratory Reagents, By Country, 2016─2020 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Import Data For Diagnostic And Laboratory Reagents, By Country, 2016─2020 (Tons)

5.11.2 Trade Analysis For Culture Media

Table 6 Import Data For Culture Media, By Country, 2016─2020 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Import Data For Culture Media, By Country, 2016─2020 (Tons)

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Yc–Ycc Shift

Figure 21 Yc–Ycc Shift For The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

6 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

Table 8 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Reagents, Kits, And Consumables

6.2.1 Repeat Purchase Of Reagents, Kits, And Consumables Drives The Market Growth

Table 9 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Reagents, Kits, And Consumables Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Increasing Need For Faster & Accurate Test Results To Propel The Market Growth

Table 10 Key Products In The Instruments Market

Table 11 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Instruments Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Need To Deliver Accurate And Timely Analysis Of Diagnostic Tests

Table 12 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Software & Services Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Type Of Testing

7.1 Introduction

Table 13 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Type Of Testing, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Laboratory Testing

7.2.1 Outbreak Of Covid-19 Drives Demand For Lab Tests

Table 14 Laboratory Testing Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Poc Testing

7.3.1 The Increasing Adoption Of Poc Technologies Drives The Growth Of This Segment

Table 15 Poc Testing Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

Table 16 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 Immunodiagnostics

8.2.1 Rising Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases And Demand For Covid-19 Diagnostics Drive Market Growth

Table 17 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Immunodiagnostics, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

8.3.1 The Growing Use Of Rt-Pcr In Covid-19 Tests Is A Major Growth Driver For This Segment

Table 18 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Pcr, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.4 Clinical Microbiology

8.4.1 Growing Adoption By Researchers And Academia Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

Table 19 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Clinical Microbiology, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.5 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

8.5.1 Cost-Benefits Of Inaat Drive Demand For The Technology

Table 20 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Inaat, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.6 Dna Sequencing & Ngs

8.6.1 Increasing Focus On Personalized Medicine Is A Growth Driver For This Segment

Table 21 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Dna Sequencing & Ngs, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.7 Dna Microarrays

8.7.1 Growing Awareness About Advanced Technologies To Drive Market Growth

Table 22 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Dna Microarrays, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.8 Other Technologies

Table 23 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Other Technologies, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type

9.1 Introduction

Table 24 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.2 Covid-19

9.2.1 High And Growing Case Prevalence Ensures Demand For Covid-19 Diagnostics

Table 25 Distribution Of Cases By Country

Table 26 Covid-19 Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Covid-19 Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Tests)

Table 28 Covid-19 Diagnostics Market, By Method, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.3 Human Immunodeficiency Virus

9.3.1 The High Prevalence Of Hiv Will Drive The Market Growth For This Segment

Table 29 Hiv Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Hiv Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Tests)

9.4 Hospital-Acquired Infections

9.4.1 The Rising Burden Of Mrsa Infections Is A Key Factor Driving The Market Growth For This Segment

Table 31 Hai Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Hai Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Tests)

9.5 Hepatitis

9.5.1 The Global Prevalence Of Hepatitis Is A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 33 Hepatitis Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Hepatitis Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Tests)

Table 35 Hepatitis Diagnostics Market, By Method, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.6 Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infections And Gonorrhea

9.6.1 Ct/Ng Infections Are The Most Common Stds

Table 36 Ct/Ng Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Ct/Ng Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Tests)

9.7 Human Papilloma Virus

9.7.1 Technological Advancements Such As Rapid Hpv Diagnostics To Drive The Market Growth For This Segment

Table 38 Hpv Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Hpv Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Tests)

9.8 Tuberculosis

9.8.1 The Increasing Burden Of Tb Globally To Drive The Market Growth Of This Segment

Table 40 Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Tests)

Table 42 Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, By Method, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.9 Influenza

9.9.1 Rising Focus On Containing The Spread Of Influenza

Table 43 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Tests)

Table 45 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Method, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.10 Other Infectious Diseases

Table 46 Other Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

Table 47 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

10.2.1 Increasing Outsourcing To Diagnostic Laboratories For Reduced Costs Drives Market Growth

Table 48 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Diagnostic Laboratories, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3 Hospitals & Clinics

10.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics Show Increasing Adoption Rate Of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Tools

Table 49 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Hospitals & Clinics, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.4 Academic Research Institutes

10.4.1 Focus On Developing Innovative Tests Drives Market Growth

Table 50 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Academic Research Institutes, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.5 Other End Users

Table 51 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

11 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Region

