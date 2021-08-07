Australia Life Insurance Market Report- Statistical Analysis, Business Opportunity and Forecast | Westpac Life Insurance Services Limited

ReportsnReports added Australia Life Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Australia Life Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Australia Life Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

TAL Life Limited

MLC Limited

AIA Australia Limited

Challenger Life Company Limited

OnePath Life Limited

Westpac Life Insurance Services Limited

AMP Life Limited

MetLife Insurance Limited

The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited

Asteron Life & Superannuation Limited

Australia Life Insurance Market Report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Australian life insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Australian life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, market share and concentration and penetration during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Australian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights-

– Key insights into the dynamics of the Australian life insurance industry.

– Comparison of the Australian life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the Australian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

– Australian insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Australian life insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope of this Report-

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Australia –

– It provides historical values for the Australian life insurance segment for the reports 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Australian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2025.

– It profiles the top life insurance companies in Australia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Australian life insurance segment, and each sub-segment and category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Australian life insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing Australian life insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19: Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Lines of Business

Premiums and Claims

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business

Linked Insurance

Non-Linked Insurance

Chapter 7 Business Performance

General Annuity

Other Life Insurance

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 10 Insurtech

Chapter 11 Consumer Insight Survey

Chapter 12 Appendix