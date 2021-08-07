Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines Report- India and the United States of America (USA) Lead Global Pipelines Growth

The total length of global oil and gas trunk/transmission pipelines is expected to increase from 2.08 million km in 2021 to 2.17 million km by 2025, registering a total growth of 4.5 percent. North America leads the total pipeline length with 962,023 km, followed by the Former Soviet Union with 417,905 km by 2025.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4383012

Scope of this Report-

– Up to date major trunk or transmission oil and gas pipelines length data by major regions globally, outlook of the planned and announced pipeline length up to 2025

– Annual breakdown of new-build capex on planned and announced pipelines by major regions globally for the period 2021 to 2025

– New-build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally

– Regional new-build capex outlook for planned and announced pipelines by key countries and companies

– Details of major new-build pipelines expected to start operations over the next four years by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines)

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced major, trunk oil and gas pipelines globally

– Assess your competitors planned and announced pipelines, proposed lengths and capital expenditure

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global pipeline industry

– Keep abreast of key global planned and announced pipelines

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong planned and announced pipeline data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned and announced pipelines in the world

Single User License: US $ 3000

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4383012

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2025

2.1 Key Highlights

2.2 Major Oil and Gas Pipeline Announcements

2.3 Major Canceled Pipelines

2.4 Major Stalled Pipelines

3. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capex Outlook

3.1 Total Oil and Gas Pipelines Length by Region

3.2 Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Countries

3.3 Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Companies

3.4 New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Region

3.5 New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

3.6 New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

4.1 Africa – New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

4.2 Africa – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.3 Asia – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.4 Asia – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.5 Caribbean – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Countries

4.6 Caribbean – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Company

4.7 Central America – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Countries

4.8 Central America – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Countries

4.9 Europe – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.10 Europe – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.11 FSU – New Build Capex on the Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.12 FSU – New Build Capex on the Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.13 Middle East – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.14 Middle East – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.15 North America – New-Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country

4.16 North America – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.17 Oceania – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country

4.18 Oceania – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

4.19 South America – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

4.20 South America – New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

5. Global Planned and Announced (New Build) Pipelines, 2021-2025

5.1 Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Natural Gas Pipelines

5.2 Top 15 Global Planned and Announced NGL Pipelines

5.3 Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Crude Oil Pipelines

5.4 Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Petroleum Product Pipelines

6. Appendix

6.1 Important Definitions

6.2 Market Definition

6.3 Methodology

Coverage

Secondary Research

Contact Us