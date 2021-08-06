Commercial Payment Cards Market: Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

Commercial Payment Cards Market analysis report puts across the idea of a high-level analysis of major market segments and identification of opportunities. This information not only aids businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully. Additionally, estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided by experienced and innovative industry experts. It supports in adjusting the production depending on the conditions of demand in the market which evades the wastage of goods. The market data analyzed in this Commercial Payment Cards Market report makes achieve the business goal and objective in the predetermined time frame.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Commercial Payment Cards will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Commercial Payment Cards market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 146460 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Commercial Payment Cards market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 198400 million by 2026.
The key players covered in this report:
– JPMorgan Chase
– Bank of America
– Wells Fargo & Company
– U.S. Bancorp
– Citigroup Inc.
– Capital One
– PNC
– Comerica
– Comdata
– BMO Harris
– American Express
– China UnionPay
– Discover Financial Services
– JCB
– Barclays
– Airplus International
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial Payment Cards market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
– Commercial Credit Cards
– Commercial Debit Cards
– Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
– Travel and Entertainment
– B2B Payments
– Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size 2016-2026
2.1.2 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026
2.2 Commercial Payment Cards Segment by Type
2.2.1 Commercial Credit Cards
2.2.2 Commercial Credit Cards
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size CAGR by Type
2.3.2 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Commercial Payment Cards Segment by Application
2.4.1 Travel and Entertainment
2.4.2 B2B Payments
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size CAGR by Application
2.5.2 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
3 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Players
3.1 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)
3.1.2 Global Commercial Payment Cards Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)
3.2 Global Commercial Payment Cards Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Commercial Payment Cards by Regions
4.1 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)
4.2 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.3 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.4 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
6.2 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.3 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Commercial Payment Cards by Country (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.3 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards by Region (2016-2021)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
10.1.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
10.1.2 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Forecast
10.1.3 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Forecast
10.1.4 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Forecast
10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Forecast
10.2 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)
10.2.1 United States Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.2.2 Canada Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.2.3 Mexico Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.2.4 Brazil Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.3 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.3.1 China Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.3.3 Korea Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.3.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.3.5 India Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.3.6 Australia Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.4 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
10.4.1 Germany Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.4.2 France Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.4.3 UK Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.4.4 Italy Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.4.5 Russia Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.5.1 Egypt Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.5.2 South Africa Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.5.3 Israel Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.5.4 Turkey Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.5.5 GCC Countries Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast
10.6 Global Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
10.7 Global Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 JPMorgan Chase
11.1.1 JPMorgan Chase Company Information
11.1.2 JPMorgan Chase Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.1.3 JPMorgan Chase Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.1.4 JPMorgan Chase Main Business Overview
11.1.5 JPMorgan Chase Latest Developments
11.2 Bank of America
11.2.1 Bank of America Company Information
11.2.2 Bank of America Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.2.3 Bank of America Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.2.4 Bank of America Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Bank of America Latest Developments
11.3 Wells Fargo & Company
11.3.1 Wells Fargo & Company Company Information
11.3.2 Wells Fargo & Company Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.3.3 Wells Fargo & Company Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.3.4 Wells Fargo & Company Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Wells Fargo & Company Latest Developments
11.4 U.S. Bancorp
11.4.1 U.S. Bancorp Company Information
11.4.2 U.S. Bancorp Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.4.3 U.S. Bancorp Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.4.4 U.S. Bancorp Main Business Overview
11.4.5 U.S. Bancorp Latest Developments
11.5 Citigroup Inc.
11.5.1 Citigroup Inc. Company Information
11.5.2 Citigroup Inc. Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.5.3 Citigroup Inc. Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.5.4 Citigroup Inc. Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Citigroup Inc. Latest Developments
11.6 Capital One
11.6.1 Capital One Company Information
11.6.2 Capital One Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.6.3 Capital One Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.6.4 Capital One Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Capital One Latest Developments
11.7 PNC
11.7.1 PNC Company Information
11.7.2 PNC Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.7.3 PNC Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.7.4 PNC Main Business Overview
11.7.5 PNC Latest Developments
11.8 Comerica
11.8.1 Comerica Company Information
11.8.2 Comerica Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.8.3 Comerica Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.8.4 Comerica Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Comerica Latest Developments
11.9 Comdata
11.9.1 Comdata Company Information
11.9.2 Comdata Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.9.3 Comdata Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.9.4 Comdata Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Comdata Latest Developments
11.10 BMO Harris
11.10.1 BMO Harris Company Information
11.10.2 BMO Harris Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.10.3 BMO Harris Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.10.4 BMO Harris Main Business Overview
11.10.5 BMO Harris Latest Developments
11. American Express
11.11.1 American Express Company Information
11.11.2 American Express Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.11.3 American Express Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.11.4 American Express Main Business Overview
11.11.5 American Express Latest Developments
11.12 China UnionPay
11.12.1 China UnionPay Company Information
11.12.2 China UnionPay Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.12.3 China UnionPay Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.12.4 China UnionPay Main Business Overview
11.12.5 China UnionPay Latest Developments
11.13 Discover Financial Services
11.13.1 Discover Financial Services Company Information
11.13.2 Discover Financial Services Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.13.3 Discover Financial Services Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.13.4 Discover Financial Services Main Business Overview
11.13.5 Discover Financial Services Latest Developments
11.14 JCB
11.14.1 JCB Company Information
11.14.2 JCB Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.14.3 JCB Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.14.4 JCB Main Business Overview
11.14.5 JCB Latest Developments
11.15 Barclays
11.15.1 Barclays Company Information
11.15.2 Barclays Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.15.3 Barclays Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.15.4 Barclays Main Business Overview
11.15.5 Barclays Latest Developments
11.16 Airplus International
11.16.1 Airplus International Company Information
11.16.2 Airplus International Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered
11.16.3 Airplus International Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.16.4 Airplus International Main Business Overview
11.16.5 Airplus International Latest Developments
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
