Biobanking Market: Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

Biobanking Market report covers many business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others that help to amplify their footprints in the market. This global market report additionally encompasses predictions utilizing a practical arrangement of suspicions and techniques. Depending on the client’s demand, a huge amount of business, product, and market-related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. Biobanking Market is the finest market research report which is the result of a proficient team and their potential capabilities.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Biobanking will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Biobanking market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 2713.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Biobanking market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3578.1 million by 2026.

The key players covered in this report:

– Thermo Fisher

– Beckman Coulter

– Panasonic

– SOL Group

– Promega

– Merck

– Greiner Bio One

– Chart Industries

– Brooks Life Science

– Tecan Group

– QIAGEN

– BD

– Lifeline Scientific

– Hamilton

– So-Low

– TTP Labtech Ltd

– Biolife Solutions

– DNA Genotek

– Custom Biogenic Systems

– LVL Technologies

– BioRep

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biobanking market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Equipment

– Consumable

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Virtual Biobanks

– Tissue Biobanks

– Population Biobanks

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biobanking Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Biobanking Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Biobanking Segment by Type

2.2.1 Equipment

2.3 Biobanking Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Biobanking Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Biobanking Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Biobanking Segment by Application

2.4.1 Virtual Biobanks

2.4.2 Tissue Biobanks

2.4.3 Population Biobanks

2.5 Biobanking Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Biobanking Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Biobanking Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Biobanking Market Size by Players

3.1 Biobanking Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Biobanking Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Biobanking Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Biobanking Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Biobanking by Regions

4.1 Biobanking Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Biobanking Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Biobanking Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Biobanking Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Biobanking Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Biobanking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Biobanking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Biobanking Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Biobanking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Biobanking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biobanking by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Biobanking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Biobanking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Biobanking by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Biobanking Market Forecast

10.1 Global Biobanking Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.1 Global Biobanking Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Americas Biobanking Forecast

10.1.3 APAC Biobanking Forecast

10.1.4 Europe Biobanking Forecast

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Forecast

10.2 Americas Biobanking Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)

10.2.1 United States Biobanking Market Forecast

10.2.2 Canada Biobanking Market Forecast

10.2.3 Mexico Biobanking Market Forecast

10.2.4 Brazil Biobanking Market Forecast

10.3 APAC Biobanking Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.1 China Biobanking Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan Biobanking Market Forecast

10.3.3 Korea Biobanking Market Forecast

10.3.4 Southeast Asia Biobanking Market Forecast

10.3.5 India Biobanking Market Forecast

10.3.6 Australia Biobanking Market Forecast

10.4 Europe Biobanking Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Germany Biobanking Market Forecast

10.4.2 France Biobanking Market Forecast

10.4.3 UK Biobanking Market Forecast

10.4.4 Italy Biobanking Market Forecast

10.4.5 Russia Biobanking Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5.1 Egypt Biobanking Market Forecast

10.5.2 South Africa Biobanking Market Forecast

10.5.3 Israel Biobanking Market Forecast

10.5.4 Turkey Biobanking Market Forecast

10.5.5 GCC Countries Biobanking Market Forecast

10.6 Global Biobanking Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

10.7 Global Biobanking Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Thermo Fisher

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Company Information

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Biobanking Product Offered

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Latest Developments

11.2 Beckman Coulter

11.2.1 Beckman Coulter Company Information

11.2.2 Beckman Coulter Biobanking Product Offered

11.2.3 Beckman Coulter Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Beckman Coulter Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Beckman Coulter Latest Developments

11.3 Panasonic

11.3.1 Panasonic Company Information

11.3.2 Panasonic Biobanking Product Offered

11.3.3 Panasonic Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Panasonic Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Panasonic Latest Developments

11.4 SOL Group

11.4.1 SOL Group Company Information

11.4.2 SOL Group Biobanking Product Offered

11.4.3 SOL Group Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.4.4 SOL Group Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SOL Group Latest Developments

11.5 Promega

11.5.1 Promega Company Information

11.5.2 Promega Biobanking Product Offered

11.5.3 Promega Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.5.4 Promega Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Promega Latest Developments

11.6 Merck

11.6.1 Merck Company Information

11.6.2 Merck Biobanking Product Offered

11.6.3 Merck Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.6.4 Merck Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Merck Latest Developments

11.7 Greiner Bio One

11.7.1 Greiner Bio One Company Information

11.7.2 Greiner Bio One Biobanking Product Offered

11.7.3 Greiner Bio One Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.7.4 Greiner Bio One Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Greiner Bio One Latest Developments

11.8 Chart Industries

11.8.1 Chart Industries Company Information

11.8.2 Chart Industries Biobanking Product Offered

11.8.3 Chart Industries Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.8.4 Chart Industries Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Chart Industries Latest Developments

11.9 Brooks Life Science

11.9.1 Brooks Life Science Company Information

11.9.2 Brooks Life Science Biobanking Product Offered

11.9.3 Brooks Life Science Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.9.4 Brooks Life Science Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Brooks Life Science Latest Developments

11.10 Tecan Group

11.10.1 Tecan Group Company Information

11.10.2 Tecan Group Biobanking Product Offered

11.10.3 Tecan Group Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.10.4 Tecan Group Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Tecan Group Latest Developments

11. QIAGEN

11.11.1 QIAGEN Company Information

11.11.2 QIAGEN Biobanking Product Offered

11.11.3 QIAGEN Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.11.4 QIAGEN Main Business Overview

11.11.5 QIAGEN Latest Developments

11.12 BD

11.12.1 BD Company Information

11.12.2 BD Biobanking Product Offered

11.12.3 BD Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.12.4 BD Main Business Overview

11.12.5 BD Latest Developments

11.13 Lifeline Scientific

11.13.1 Lifeline Scientific Company Information

11.13.2 Lifeline Scientific Biobanking Product Offered

11.13.3 Lifeline Scientific Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.13.4 Lifeline Scientific Main Business Overview

11.13.5 Lifeline Scientific Latest Developments

11.14 Hamilton

11.14.1 Hamilton Company Information

11.14.2 Hamilton Biobanking Product Offered

11.14.3 Hamilton Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.14.4 Hamilton Main Business Overview

11.14.5 Hamilton Latest Developments

11.15 So-Low

11.15.1 So-Low Company Information

11.15.2 So-Low Biobanking Product Offered

11.15.3 So-Low Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.15.4 So-Low Main Business Overview

11.15.5 So-Low Latest Developments

11.16 TTP Labtech Ltd

11.16.1 TTP Labtech Ltd Company Information

11.16.2 TTP Labtech Ltd Biobanking Product Offered

11.16.3 TTP Labtech Ltd Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.16.4 TTP Labtech Ltd Main Business Overview

11.16.5 TTP Labtech Ltd Latest Developments

11.17 Biolife Solutions

11.17.1 Biolife Solutions Company Information

11.17.2 Biolife Solutions Biobanking Product Offered

11.17.3 Biolife Solutions Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.17.4 Biolife Solutions Main Business Overview

11.17.5 Biolife Solutions Latest Developments

11.18 DNA Genotek

11.18.1 DNA Genotek Company Information

11.18.2 DNA Genotek Biobanking Product Offered

11.18.3 DNA Genotek Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.18.4 DNA Genotek Main Business Overview

11.18.5 DNA Genotek Latest Developments

11.19 Custom Biogenic Systems

11.19.1 Custom Biogenic Systems Company Information

11.19.2 Custom Biogenic Systems Biobanking Product Offered

11.19.3 Custom Biogenic Systems Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.19.4 Custom Biogenic Systems Main Business Overview

11.19.5 Custom Biogenic Systems Latest Developments

11.20 LVL Technologies

11.20.1 LVL Technologies Company Information

11.20.2 LVL Technologies Biobanking Product Offered

11.20.3 LVL Technologies Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.20.4 LVL Technologies Main Business Overview

11.20.5 LVL Technologies Latest Developments

11.21 BioRep

11.21.1 BioRep Company Information

11.21.2 BioRep Biobanking Product Offered

11.21.3 BioRep Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.21.4 BioRep Main Business Overview

11.21.5 BioRep Latest Developments

12 Research Findings and Conclusion