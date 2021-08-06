Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market: Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

The report analyzes and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the healthcare blockchain market for different segments such as application, end-user,and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market report clearly explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends are for the industry. This market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This global market research report is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market document.

“Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 72.8%.”

The increasing incidence of healthcare data breaches, rising threat of counterfeit drugs, increasing adoption of blockchain as a service (BaaS), and the transparency & immutability of the distributed ledger technology are major factors driving the growth of the market.However, the reluctance to disclose data and the lack of a central entity & common set of standards are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Prominent players in this market are

IBM (US),

Microsoft (US),

Guardtime (Estonia),

PokitDok (US),

Gem (US),

Chronicled (US),

iSolve (US),

Hashed Health (US),

Patientory (US),

Factom (US),

Proof.Work (UK),

SimplyVital Health (US),

FarmaTrust (UK),

Blockpharma (France),

and Medicalchain (UK).

“The claims adjudication and billing management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of application, the global healthcare blockchain market is segmented into supply chain management, clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, and other applications. The claims adjudication and billing management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The promising growth rate of this segment is attributed to the rise in billing-related fraudulent activities, growing medical tourism, and the need to automate transactions and payments.

“The healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2023.”

The healthcare blockchain market is segmented by end users into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users.The healthcare payers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for secure health information exchange between providers and payers, rising insurance fraud, and the need to improve the operational efficiency of healthcare organizations.

“Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific healthcare blockchain market is projected to grow at the highest rate over the next five years. The improving healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of EHR systems and other healthcare IT solutions, growing demand for information exchange between different stakeholders in the healthcare industry (owing to the rising medical tourism in this region), and the need to prevent counterfeit drugs from entering the supply chain in Asia are driving the growth of this regional segment.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–26%, Tier 2–45% and Tier 3–29%

– Tier 1–26%, Tier 2–45% and Tier 3–29% By Designation – C-level–34%, Director Level–32%, Others–34%

– C-level–34%, Director Level–32%, Others–34% By Region – North America–42%, Europe–27%, Asia Pacific–16%, Rest of the World–15%

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Blockchain: Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Healthcare Blockchain Market, By Country & Application

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Healthcare Blockchain Market

4.4 Healthcare Blockchain Market: Regional Mix

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Healthcare Data Breaches

5.2.1.2 Increasing Threat of Counterfeit Drugs

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Blockchain as A Service (BaaS)

5.2.1.4 Transparency & Immutability of the Distributed Ledger Technology

5.2.1.5 Cost-Effective & Secured Data Interoperability Through Blockchain

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance to Disclose Data

5.2.2.2 Lack of A Central Entity & Common Set of Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives

5.2.3.2 Significant Increase in Funding Through Venture Capital Investments & Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness & Understanding

5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability

6 Technology Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Structure of Blockchain

6.3 Types of Blockchain

6.3.1 Public Blockchain

6.3.2 Private Blockchain

6.3.3 Consortium Blockchain (Permissioned Blockchain)

6.4 Healthcare Blockchain Consortiums

6.4.1 The Hyperledger Healthcare Working Group

6.4.2 Hashed Health Blockchain Consortium

6.4.3 The Mediledger Project

6.4.4 Humana, Multiplan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and Unitedhealthcare Blockchain Group

6.4.5 Viant Blockchain Programme

6.5 Type of Blockchain Providers in Healthcare

6.5.1 Application and Solution Providers

6.5.2 Middleware, Infrastructure, and Protocol Providers

6.6 Potential Healthcare Applications of Blockchain

7 Healthcare Blockchain Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supply Chain Management

7.3 Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

7.4 Claims Adjudication & Billing Management

7.5 Other Applications

8 Healthcare Blockchain Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3 Healthcare Payers

8.4 Healthcare Providers

8.5 Other End Users

9 Healthcare Blockchain Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Uk

9.3.2 Estonia

9.3.3 Germany

9.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Healthcare Blockchain Market: Vendor Venchmarking

10.3 Investments in Healthcare Blockchain Market

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.4.2 Product Launches and Enhancements

10.4.3 Acquisitions

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis & MnM View)*

11.1 IBM

11.2 Microsoft

11.3 Guardtime

11.4 Pokitdok

11.5 Gem

11.6 Hashed Health

11.7 Chronicled

11.8 Isolve

11.9 Patientory

11.10 Factom

11.11 Emerging Healthcare Blockchain Companies

11.11.1 Medicalchain

11.11.2 Proof.Work

11.11.3 Simplyvital Health

11.11.4 Farmatrust

11.11.5 Blockpharma

*Details on Business Overview, Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis & MnM View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

