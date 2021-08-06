Bowel Management Systems Market: Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

This report studies the bowel management systems market based on product, patient type, end user, and region. The report also studies factors affecting market growth, it analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends. The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to the four key regions and respective countries.

An influential Bowel Management Systems Market report assists in directing the business in correct direction by giving insights about products, market, customers, competitors, and marketing strategy at the exact time. Market report truly acts as a backbone to the business. With this market research report, it becomes easy to develop a successful marketing strategy for the business. This report is very useful to all sizes of business which makes it simpler to take informed decisions regarding different facets of the industry. Being excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. Moreover, the Bowel Management Systems Market report encompasses all the company profiles of the major players and brands.

“The bowel management systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%.”

Expanding target patient population, rapidly growing geriatric population, availability of technologically advanced bowel management products, and favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries are expected to drive the demand for bowel management systems during the study period. On the other hand, factors such as discomfort associated with the use of bowel management devices and patient preference for noninvasive clinical management of FI are restraining the growth of the bowel management systems market.

Some of the major players operating in the bowel management systems market are

Coloplast (Denmark),

Medtronic (Ireland),

3M (US),

B. Braun (Germany),

C.R. Bard (US),

Consure Medical (India),

Cogentix Medical (US),

Aquaflush Medical Limited (UK),

Axonics Modulation Technologies (US),

ConvaTec (UK),

Hollister (US),

MBH-International A/S (Denmark),

Mederi Therapeutics Inc. (US),

Welland Medical limited (UK),

and Wellspect HealthCare (Sweden).

“The adult patient is expected to dominate the bowel management systems market in 2018”

The market is segmented into adult and pediatric patients on the basis of patient type. The adult patients segment is expected to account for the largest share in the bowel management systems market in 2018. The significant prevalence of FI among adults, increased public-private initiatives to enhance patient awareness related to effective FI management, availability of advanced bowel management products, and the availability of reimbursement in developed countries are expected to drive the growth of this market segment during the study period.

“The home care segment to dominate the bowel management systems market in 2018”

The market is segmented into home care and hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers on the basis of end user. The home care segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bowel management systems market in 2018. Factors such as the significant usage and growing adoption of bowel management products in home care settings, need for device replacement on a regular basis, and rising incidence of chronic disorders are expected to drive the growth of the home care segment in the coming years.

“RoW is expected to register the highest growth rate in the bowel management systems market”

Geographically, the bowel management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. The RoW is projected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the bowel management systems market. The Rest of the World (RoW) comprises Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Chile), the Middle East (including Egypt, Iran, Turkey, and Iraq), and Africa (including South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, and Nigeria). The growing target patient population, ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and initiatives to enhance patient awareness are the factors expected to drive the growth of the market in the RoW region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the market

By Company Type: Tier I: 45%, Tier II: 34%, and Tier III: 21%

Tier I: 45%, Tier II: 34%, and Tier III: 21% By Designation: C-Level: 14%, Director-Level: 10%, and Others: 76%

C-Level: 14%, Director-Level: 10%, and Others: 76% By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 32%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 8%

Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—market ranking and share analysis of top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the bowel management systems market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Used for the Study

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Research

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Research

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3.1.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.4.2 End-User Based Market Estimation

2.4.3 Primary Research Validation

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Research Assumptions

2.7 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Bowel Management Systems: Market Overview

4.2 Bowel Management Systems Market, By Product

4.3 Bowel Management Systems Market, By Patient Type

4.4 Bowel Management Systems Market, By End User

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Bowel Management Systems Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expanding Target Patient Population

5.2.1.2 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Availability of Technologically Advanced Bowel Management Products

5.2.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in Developed Countries

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Discomfort Associated With the Use of Bowel Management Devices

5.2.2.2 Patient Preference for Non-Invasive Clinical Management of Fi

5.2.3 Market Challenges

5.2.3.1 Underreporting of Fi

5.2.3.2 Disparities in Reimbursement for Bowel Management Products in Emerging Countries

6 Bowel Management Systems Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Irrigation Systems

6.3 Colostomy Bags

6.4 Nerve Modulation Devices (NMD)

6.5 Other Products and Accessories

7 Bowel Management Systems Market, By Patient Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adult Patients

7.3 Pediatric Patients

8 Bowel Management Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Home Care

8.3 Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9 Bowel Management Systems Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Bowel Management Systems Market Ranking, 2017

10.2.1 Key Players in Bowel Management Systems Market

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2018)

10.3.2 Product Launches and Approvals (2015-2018)

10.3.3 Expansions (2015-2018)

10.3.4 Agreement (2015-2018)

10.3.5 Other Developments (2015-2018)

11 Company Profiles

(Introduction, Products & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, Developments, MnM View)*

11.1 Aquaflush Medical Limited

11.2 Axonics Modulation Technologies

11.3 B. Braun

11.4 C. R. Bard (Now Part of Becton Dickinson)

11.5 Cogentix Medical

11.6 Coloplast

11.7 Consure

11.8 Convatec

11.9 Hollister Incorporated

11.10 Mbh-International A/S

11.11 Mederi Therapeutics Inc.

11.12 Medtronic

11.13 Welland Medical Limited (Part of Clinimed Group)

11.14 Wellspect Healthcare (Part of Dentsply Sirona Company)

11.15 3M

*Details on Marketsandmarkets View, Introduction, Product & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, New Developments Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.3 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

12.6 Author Details

