Healthcare Asset Management Market: Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

Healthcare Asset Management Market is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries, and many countries worldwide. The report analyses market information related to a specific stock, currency, commodity, and geographic region or country. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. All of these are estimated and analyzed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic, and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing lefts uncovered in the Healthcare Asset Management Market analysis report.

“Global healthcare asset management market is projected to grow at 31.4% during the forecast period”

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=252671

List of companies profiled in the report

AiRISTA Flow (US)

Elpas (US)

CenTrak, Inc.(US)

ThingMagic [A Novanta Company (US])

Sonitor (Norway)Stanley Healthcare (US)

Versus Technology, Inc. (US)

Zebra Technologies (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Acceptance of asset management in hospitals, acceptance of asset management solutions in the pharmaceutical industry, decline in prices of RFID tags, and need for better asset management in hospitals are fueling the growth of the healthcare asset management market. On the other hand, market growth may be limited to a certain extent due to high cost of RFID readers.

“By application, hospital asset management are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The healthcare asset management market is segmented into hospital asset management market and pharmaceutical asset management market. The hospital asset management market is expected to dominate the market; also, this application segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need for effective asset management in hospitals, expanding application areas of asset management solutions, and the availability of technologically advanced products are some of the major factors driving the growth of this application segment.

“Asia to witness high growth during the forecast period”

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in Asia is poised to witness the highest growth owing to increasing drug counterfeiting concerns, government support in implementing RFID solutions in Asian economies, and partnerships between industry players and healthcare facilities for the development of advanced asset management solutions.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 22%; Tier 2 -29%; Tier 3 – 49%.

: Tier 1 – 22%; Tier 2 -29%; Tier 3 – 49%. By Designation : C-level- 26%; D-level- 31%; others–43%.

: C-level- 26%; D-level- 31%; others–43%. By Region: North America-47%; Europe-37%;Asia-9%; RoW-7%.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the healthcare asset management market by providing them withthe closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies adopt suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=252671

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Asset Management Market Overview

4.2 Healthcare Asset Management Products Market, By Type, (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 RFID Market, By Component

4.4 Geographic Analysis: Healthcare Asset Management Market, By Application and Region (2018)

4.5 Geographic Snapshot: Healthcare Asset Management Market (2018–2023)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Better Asset Management in Hospitals

5.2.1.2 Acceptance of Asset Management Solutions in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.3 Decline in Prices of RFID Tags

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of RFID Readers

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 IOT-Based Healthcare Asset Management (IOT-HAM)

5.2.3.2 Expanding Application Areas of Healthcare Asset Management Solutions

5.2.3.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.3.4 Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Data Security and Privacy

6 Healthcare Asset Management Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices

6.2.1 Hardware

6.2.1.1 Tags

6.2.1.1.1 Passive Tags

6.2.1.1.1.1 High-Frequency (HF) Tags

6.2.1.1.1.2 Ultra-High-Frequency(UHF) Tags

6.2.1.1.1.3 Low-Frequency (LF) Tags

6.2.1.1.2 Active Tags

6.2.1.2 Readers/Interrogators

6.2.1.3 Antennas

6.2.1.4 Accessories

6.2.2 Software

6.2.3 Services

6.3 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

6.3.1 Hardware

6.3.1.1 Tags/Badges

6.3.1.2 Readers/Interrogators

6.3.2 Software

6.3.3 Services

6.4 Ultrasound & Infrared Tags

7 Healthcare Asset Management Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospital Asset Management

7.2.1 Equipment Tracking and Management

7.2.2 Patient Management

7.2.3 Temperature and Humidity Monitoring

7.2.4 Staff Management

7.2.5 Infection Control and Hand Hygiene Compliance

7.3 Pharmaceutical Asset Management

7.3.1 Drug Anti-Counterfeiting

7.3.2 Supply Chain Management

8 Healthcare Asset Management Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia

8.5 Rest of the World

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, By Key Player

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches

9.3.2 Agreements and Partnerships

9.3.3 Acquisitions

9.3.4 Expansions

10 Company Profiles

(Introduction, Products & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, Developments, MnM View)*

10.1 Airista Flow (An Airista Affiliate)

10.2 Elpas

10.3 GE Healthcare (A General Electric Company)

10.4 Centrak

10.5 IBM

10.6 Intelligent Insites

10.7 Thingmagic (A Novanta Company)

10.8 Sonitor

10.9 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

10.10 Versus Technology (A Midmark Company)

10.11 Zebra Technologies

*Details on Marketsandmarkets View, Introduction, Product & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, New Developments Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

11 Appendix

11.1 Insights From Industry Experts

11.2 Discussion Guide

11.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

11.4 Available Customizations

11.5 Related Reports

11.6 Author Details

Purchase the Report Directly @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=252671