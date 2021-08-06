Medical Exoskeleton Market: Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

The report provides an overview of the medical exoskeleton market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as component, type,mobility, extremity, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

A persuasive Medical Exoskeleton Market report is an ideal guide to attain information or key data about the market, emerging trends, product usage, and motivating factors for customers, customer preferences, competitor strategies, brand positioning, and customer behavior. The report provides a wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Medical Exoskeleton Market research report provides a precise analysis of the existing scenarios of the market, which covers several market dynamics. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments, and geographical analysis.

“The global medical exoskeleton market projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.4%.”

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1586063

List of companies profiled in the report

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd (Israel)

Parker Hannifin Corp (US)

Bionik Laboratories Corp (Canada)

CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan)

Rex Bionics Ltd. (UK)

B-TEMIA Inc. (Canada)

Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies) (Switzerland)

Wearable Robotics SRL (Italy)

Gogoa Mobility Robots SL (Spain)

Bioness Inc. (US)

ExoAtlet, O.O.O. (Russia)

The increasing number of people with physical disabilities and subsequent growth in the demand for effective rehabilitation approaches; agreements and collaborations among companies and research organizations for the development of the exoskeleton technology; and increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons in several countries are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of medical exoskeletons may restrict market growth to a certain extent.

“Mobile medical exoskeletons are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

By mobility, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into mobile and stationary exoskeletons. During the forecast period the mobile exoskeleton segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for compact, light-weight mobile medical exoskeletons that can provide mobility assistance to paralyzed patients.

“The powered exoskeletons segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into powered and passive exoskeletons. The powered exoskeleton segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the presence of sensors and various controlling functions in powered exoskeletons to sense motion, tilt, and speed.

“Asia to witness high growth during the forecast period”

In 2018, North America is projected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in Asiais attributed to the growing geriatric and physically disabled population, large population base, and the increase in disposable income in the region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 -25%, Tier 3 – 13%

: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 -25%, Tier 3 – 13% By Designation : C-level- 29%, D-level- 25%,others- 46%

: C-level- 29%, D-level- 25%,others- 46% By Region: North America-55%, Europe-24%,Asia-15%, RoW-6%

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain valuable insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1586063

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Exoskeleton: Market Overview

4.2 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Component, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.3 Europe: Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Hardware Type & Country

4.4 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Extremity

4.5 Medical Exoskeleton Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of People With Physical Disabilities and Subsequent Growth in the Demand for Effective Rehabilitation Approaches

5.2.1.2 Agreements and Collaborations Among Companies and Research Organizations for the Development of the Exoskeleton Technology

5.2.1.3 Increasing Insurance Coverage for Medical Exoskeletons in Several Countries

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Introduction of Soft Actuators

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Cost of Medical Exoskeletons

6 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Sensors

6.2.2 Actuators

6.2.3 Power Sources

6.2.4 Control Systems

6.2.5 Other Hardware Components

6.3 Software

7 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powered Exoskeleton

7.3 Passive Exoskeleton

8 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stationary Medical Exoskeletons

8.3 Mobile Medical Exoskeletons

9 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Extremity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Lower Extremity Medical Exoskeletons

9.3 Upper Extremity Medical Exoskeletons

10 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4 Asia

10.5 Rest of the World

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Ranking

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Alliances, Joint Ventures, Contracts, and Partnerships

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.4 Expansions

12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View)*

12.1 Cyberdyne

12.2 Ekso Bionics Holdings

12.3 Rewalk Robotics

12.4 Bionik Laboratories

12.5 Rex Bionics

12.6 Parker Hannifin

12.7 B-Temia

12.8 Bioness

12.9 Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies)

12.10 Wearable Robotics

12.11 Gogoa Mobility Robots

12.12 Exoatlet

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

Purchase the Report Directly @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1586063