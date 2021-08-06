Medical Robots Market: Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

Medical Robots Market research report bestows with the strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium, or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. This report gives a broader perspective of the marketplace with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and key developments in the market.

The major influencing factors driving the growth of this market are advantages offered by robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, increase in funding for medical robot research, technological advancements in medical robots, and the issuance of IPOs by medical robot companies. However, safety concerns over robotic surgery devices are likely to restrain market growth in the forecast period.

“The laparoscopy robotic systems segment to dominate the surgical robotic systems market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the medical robots market is segmented into instruments & accessories and robotic systems. The robotic systems segment has been further segmented into surgical robotic systems, rehabilitation robotic systems, noninvasive radio surgery robotic systems, and hospital and pharmacy robotic systems. The surgical robotic systems segment is further bifurcated into laparoscopy robotic systems, orthopedic robotic systems, and neurosurgical robotic systems. In 2017, the laparoscopy robotic systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global surgical robotic systems market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by robotic laparoscopy systems such as greater stability than the human hand, reduced number of incisions, and better visual magnification. Robotic surgeries also generally result in lesser pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery of patients.

“The laparoscopy segment is expected to be the largest application segment.”

On the basis of application, the medical robots market has been segmented into laparoscopy, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, and other applications (medical robotic applications in gynecology, urology, cardiology, nanomedicine, and rehabilitation). The laparoscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical robots market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing volume of laparoscopic surgeries performed worldwide.

“In 2018, North America to dominate the medical robots market and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The medical robots market is divided into four major regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical robots market. The major factors contributing to the large share of this segment include the increasing adoption of surgical robots by hospitals in the region, favorable funding scenario for research on medical robots, and the availability of technologically advanced medical robots.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this regional segment include growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of medical robots, and robot-assisted training initiatives for surgeons.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1:54%, Tier 2:34%, and Tier 3:12%

– Tier 1:54%, Tier 2:34%, and Tier 3:12% By Designation – C-level:31%, Director Level:19%, Others:50%

– C-level:31%, Director Level:19%, Others:50% By Region – North America:46%, Europe:25%, Asia Pacific:18%, RoW:11%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market and aims at estimating the market size and the future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, and region. The report also includes the competitive landscape of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on products and services offered by the top players in the global medical robots market

Comprehensive information on products and services offered by the top players in the global medical robots market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the medical robots market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the medical robots market Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, and region

Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global medical robots market

Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global medical robots market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the global market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Robots Market Overview

4.2 Medical Robots Market, By Product (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Robotic Systems Market, By Type (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 Medical Robots Market, By Application (2018 vs 2023)

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Medical Robots Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages Offered By Robot-Assisted Training in Rehabilitation Therapy

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Increase in Funding for Medical Robots Research

5.2.1.4 Issuance of IPOS By Medical Robot Companies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Concerns Over Robotic Surgery Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.2.3.2 Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems

6 Product Pipeline Assessment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical Trials for Medical Robots

7 Medical Robots Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Instruments & Accessories

7.3 Robotic Systems

7.3.1 Surgical Robotic Systems

7.3.1.1 Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

7.3.1.2 Orthopedic Robotic Systems

7.3.1.3 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

7.3.2 Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

7.3.2.1 Therapeutic Robotic Systems

7.3.2.2 Assistive Robotic Systems

7.3.2.3 Exoskeleton Robotic Systems

7.3.2.4 Other Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

7.3.3 Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

7.3.3.1 Pharmacy Robotic Systems

7.3.3.2 IV Robotic Systems

7.3.4 Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

7.3.5 Other Robotic Systems

8 Medical Robots Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Laparoscopy

8.3 Orthopedic Surgery

8.4 Pharmacy Applications

8.5 Neurosurgery

8.6 Other Applications

9 Medical Robots Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 EU5

9.3.2 RoE

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Medical Robots Market: Ranking of Players, 2017

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Joint Ventures, Agreements, and Partnerships

10.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3.4 Product Enhancements

10.3.5 Expansions

11 Company Profiles

(Introduction, Products & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, Developments, MnM View)*

11.1 Intuitive Surgical

11.2 Stryker Corporation

11.3 Hocoma

11.4 Mazor Robotics

11.5 Hansen Medical (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Auris Surgical Robotics)

11.6 Accuray

11.7 Omnicell

11.8 Arxium

11.9 EKSO Bionics

11.10 Kirby Lester

*Details on Marketsandmarkets View, Introduction, Product & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, New Developments Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

