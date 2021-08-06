Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

The report analyzes the breast cancer liquid biopsy market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as by circulating biomarker, end-user, and region. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market research report acts as a strong backbone for the industry with which it can outdo the competition. The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end-user level. This report comprehensively studies consumption or sales of the market, focuses on the top players with respect to sales, price, revenue, and market share (volume and value) for each region. Analysis of consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in the global market by considering the past, present, and future state of the industry has been conducted. All the market drivers and restraints in the report have been derived using SWOT analysis.

“Global breast cancer liquid biopsy market projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1%”

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Unclear regulatory and reimbursement scenario is one of the major challenges faced by the market.

Some of the major market players in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market are

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands),

Roche Diagnostics (US),

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US),

Myriad Genetics (US),

Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy),

Illumina (US),

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. (US),

Genomic Health, Inc. (US),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US),

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc. (US),

Biodesix, Inc. (US),

Guardant Health, Inc. (US),

and Isogen Life Science B.V. (Netherlands).

“Cell-free DNA to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on circulating biomarkers, the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. The cfDNA segment is the fastest-growing segment in the circulating biomarkers market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing interest in cfDNA research from biofluids such as the blood of cancer patients as a means of disease diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring.

“Reference laboratories to register the largest share during the forecast period”

Based on end user, the market is categorized into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and other end users. The reference laboratories segment is the largest end-user segment of the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market. Reference laboratories are well-equipped large laboratories with facilities for genomic testing of samples, thus receiving major share of samples from hospitals and private practitioners.

“Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017–2022)”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market in 2017, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022. Growing demand for non-invasive treatment, rising incidence of breast cancer, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of breast cancer liquid biopsy market in this region.

Table of Contents

1 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy: Market at A Glance

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Issues Addressed By Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy & Biomarkers Detected

1.3 Milestones in Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy

2 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy: Circulating Biomarkers

2.1 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market for Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA)

2.2 CTDNA Approaches: Applications and Limitations

2.3 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market By Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA)

2.4 Methods for CTC Isolation

3 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy: Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.2.1 High Burden of Cancer

3.1.2.2 Increasing Preference for Noninvasive Procedures

3.1.2.3 Initiatives Undertaken By Governments and Global Health Organizations

3.1.2.4 Technological Advancements

3.1.2.5 Rising Emphasis on Personalized Medicine

3.1.2.6 Availability of Funding for Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy R&D

3.1.2 Restraints

3.1.2.1 Low Sensitivity and Specificity

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.3.1 Growing Interest in Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy

3.1.4 Challenges

3.1.4.1 Unclear Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

4 Major Investments & Initiatives

4.1 Government Funding & Initiatives

4.2 Industry Investments and Initiatives

5 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

5.1 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: Global Scenario

5.2 Potential of Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy and CTC in Breast Cancer Diagnosis

6 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Key Strategies

6.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers

6.2.2 Product Launches

6.2.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

6.3 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Technology Portfolio

7 Appendix

7.1 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

7.2 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

7.3 Available Customizations

7.4 Related Reports

