2021 Animal Genetics Market Report- Statistical Analysis, Business Opportunity And Forecast 2025

Animal Genetics Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry.

Animal Genetics Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Neogen Corporation (US), Genus (UK), URUS (US), EW Group (Germany), Groupe Grimaud (France), CRV Holding (Netherlands), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Zoetis (US), Envigo (US), Hendrix Genetics (Netherlands), Animal Genetics (US), and vetGen (US).

The global animal genetics market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2023 from USD 4.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period. Factors such as rising consumption for animal-derived protein, growing population and rapid urbanization across the globe, increased adoption of genetic services and advanced genetic technologies for larger-scale production and quality breeds, and growing focus on identifying superior breeds are likely to boost the growth of the market.

However, shortage of skilled professionals in veterinary research and technicians for performing advanced genetic services is a major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The animal genetics products segment is expected to dominate the animal genetics market during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the high global demand for live animals generated by farmers and animal breeders, as well as the animal food industry, and the high adoption of genetic materials by breeders to carry out large- scale artificial insemination and embryo transfer practices.

This is primarily triggered by the growing global demand for animal protein, growing population and rapid urbanization in the emerging countries. Besides, technological advancements pertaining to the application of various biotechnology approaches for genetic material transfer such as semen sexing, artificial insemination, and in vitro fertilization are also contributing to the growth of this market.

The animal genetics market in this report is segmented by product& service, and regions. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).

The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments (such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, geographical expansions, and R&D activities) and strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market ranks and core competencies in the animal genetics market.

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—market share analysis of top players, company profiles which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the animal genetics market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report provides the latest statistics and industry trends, allowing buyers to identify the high growth product segment and potential customers and suppliers hence driving revenue growth and profitability.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on animal genetic products and services offered by the top players in the global animal genetics market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the global animal genetics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets–the report analyzes the markets for global animal genetics market across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global animal genetics market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global animal genetics market

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Potential of the Animal Genetics Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Animal Genetics Market

4.3 Animal Genetics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Animal-Derived Protein

5.2.1.2 Growing Global Population and Rapid Urbanization

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Identifying Superior Breeds

5.2.1.4 Increased Adoption of Genetic Services to Prevent Genetic Diseases and Business Loss

5.2.1.5 Increased Adoption of Advanced Genetic Technologies

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals in Veterinary Research

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Market Potential in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Innovations in Phenotyping Services

5.2.3.3 Significant Investments in R&D and Expansions Undertaken By Key Players

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for Specific Breeding Programs for Breeds With Inferior Economic Performance

5.2.4.2 Economic Sustainability in Local Breeds

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing R&D Investments and Government Funding

6.2.2 Rising Research Collaboration

6.2.3 Changing Dynamics in the Chinese Porcine Market

6.2.4 Use of Artificial Intelligence in Animal Breeding

6.2.5 Introduction of Genetically Modified Disease-Resistant Animals

6.3 Strategic Benchmarking

6.3.1 Increasing Number of Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships, and Acquisitions

6.4 Species Priorities and Breeding Objectives, By Region

6.5 Utilization of Various Genetic Technologies, By Region

6.6 Pricing Analysis

6.7 Animal Genetics Market Vendors: Major Customers

7 Animal Genetics Market, By Product & Service

