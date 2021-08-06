Protein Sequencing Market Research Report- Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Protein Sequencing Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Protein Sequencing Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Waters Corporation (US), Rapid Novor (Canada), Agilent Technologies (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), and Selvita (Poland).

The global protein sequencing market is projected to reach USD 1,088 million by 2023 from USD 925 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as financial support from government and private bodies for proteomic research, advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques, and significant adoption of target-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, high infrastructure costs are expected to restrain the growth of the protein sequencing market in the forecast period.

The protein sequencing market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Factors such the availability of government funding for life science research, advanced sequencing infrastructure in research organizations, and the presence of a large number of protein sequencing service providers in the region are driving the growth of the protein sequencing market in the APAC region.

This report studies the protein sequencing market based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

