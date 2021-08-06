Peptide Synthesis Market Report- Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast | GenScript Biotech Corporation

Peptide Synthesis Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Peptide Synthesis Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Peptide Synthesis Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), AAPPTec (US), Bachem (Switzerland), AnaSpec (US), Biotage (Sweden), CEM Corporation (US), Gyros Protein Technologies (Sweden), Advanced ChemTech (US), Merck KGAA (Germany) and New England Peptide (US).

The peptide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 426.4million by 2023 from USD 310.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced peptide synthesizers are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the lack of a unified set of regulations for therapeutic peptides is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

By technology, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into solid-phase, liquid-phase, and hybrid & recombinant technology. Solid-phase synthesis is associated with a number of advantages, such as ease of operation, easy purification, short production cycles, high-level automation, and synthesis capabilities of long peptides in small quantities of amino acids. Such advantages are expected to drive the adoption of solid-phase synthesis.

