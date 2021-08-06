Bioinformatics Services Market Report- Insights on Growth Trends, Top Players, Types, Applications and Regional Analysis

Bioinformatics Services Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Bioinformatics Services Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Bioinformatics Services Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

The global bioinformatics services market is projected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2023 from USD 1.70 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.7%. Factors such as increasing applications of bioinformatics in various industries, the shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals leading to increased outsourcing of bioinformatics projects, and rising public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, the in-house development of bioinformatics solutions and publically available bioinformatics tools are expected to restrain the growth of the bioinformatics services market in the forecast period.

The bioinformatics services market, by specialty, is segmented into medical biotechnology, animal biotechnology, plant biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, and forensic biotechnology. The medical biotechnology segment is expected to command the largest share of the bioinformatics services market in 2018. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the development of new databases for drug discovery, the use of bioinformatics for clinical diagnostics, and increasing funding for the development of bioinformatics solutions for clinical diagnostics.

Bioinformatics services market is segmented into academic institutes and research centers, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users. The academic institutes and research centers segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018–2023. Increasing scale of genomics research, rising number of collaborations between academic research institutes and players in the bioinformatics market, growing number of government funding programs for genomics research, and the increasing focus of market players on providing efficient bioinformatics services that suit the requirements of researchers are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

This report studies the bioinformatics services market based on type, specialty, application, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.

