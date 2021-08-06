USA Bakken Shale Market Report- Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025

USA Bakken Shale Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This USA Bakken Shale Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the USA Bakken Shale Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.
The Bakken shale play is the second largest oil producing region in the United States behind the Permian Basin. In 2019, it averaged over 1.4 million barrels of oil per day (mmbd), which was followed by Eagle Ford play at 1.37 mmbd. The play is located in North and South Dakotas and Montana states in the United States and southern part of Saskatchewan province in Canada. However, more than 90% of the hydrocarbon output comes from the portion of play located in the United States and accounted for almost 11% of oil and 3% of natural gas production in the United States Lower 48 for 2020.
1. Overview
1.1 Bakken Shale, Recent Developments and Trends
2. Bakken Shale, Introduction
2.1 Bakken Shale, Formation Overview
3. Bakken, Production and Activity Overview
3.1 Bakken Shale, Production Analysis, 2018-2020
3.2 Bakken Shale, COVID-19 Impact on Production
3.3 Bakken Shale, Production Outlook, 2021-2025
3.4 Bakken Shale, Drilling Activity
3.5 Well profile
4. Bakken Shale, Competitive Benchmarking
4.1 Bakken Shale, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2021
4.2 Bakken Shale, Major Companies Financial Standings
4.3 Bakken Shale, Operational Performance of Leading Operators
4.4 Bakken Shale, Completion Parameters, 2019-21
4.5 Bakken Shale, Future Plans of Major Companies
4.6 Bakken Shale, Cost Trends, March 2021
5. Bakken Shale, Analysis of Bankrupt Companies
5.1 Bruin E&P
5.2 Whiting Petroleum Corp.
6. Bakken Shale, Associated Infrastructure
6.1 Pipelines
7. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the Bakken Shale, 2019-2021
7.1 Overview of M&A Activity
7.2 Major Acquisitions
8. Bakken Shale, Analysis of Major Companies
8.1 Hess Corporation
8.2 Marathon Oil Corporation
8.3 Whiting Petroleum Corporation
8.4 ExxonMobil Corporation
8.5 ConocoPhillips
8.6 Oasis Petroleum Inc.
8.7 Petro-Hunt, LLC
8.8 Enerplus Resources Corporation
8.9 Northern Oil & Gas Inc.
8.10 Kraken Operating, LLC
8.11 Ovintiv Inc
8.12 EOG Resources
8.13 Nine Point Energy LLC
9. Appendix
9.1 Abbreviations
9.2 Methodology
