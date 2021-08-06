Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Market Outlook Report- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines

Oil and Gas Pipelines Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Oil and Gas Pipelines Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Oil and Gas Pipelines Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2024 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines is a comprehensive report on major, trunk oil and gas pipelines industry in the world. The report provides key pipeline details for major active, planned, announced and suspended pipelines in the world. The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major, trunk crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines across the world by country and by region.

The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2020 to 2024. The report further provides key country comparisons within a region and regional comparisons, based on contribution to total pipeline length (regional/global). The report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.

Scope of this Report-

– Updated information on all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2024

– Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines up to 2024

– Provides annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2020¬2024.

– Latest developments and contracts related to oil and gas pipelines, at regional level, wherever available.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned and announced trunk/transmission pipelines globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the oil and gas pipelines industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

– Assess your competitors pipeline network and its capacity

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

2.1. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

2.2. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Oil and Gas Pipelines

2.3. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparisons

3. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

3.1. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

3.2. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipeline Lengths

3.3. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines

3.4. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Algeria

3.5. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Nigeria

3.6. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Egypt

3.7. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Libya

3.8. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, South Africa

3.9. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Tanzania

3.10. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Tunisia

3.11. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Sudan

3.12. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Kenya

3.13. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Mozambique

3.14. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Uganda

3.15. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Niger

3.16. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Cameroon

3.17. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, South Sudan

3.18. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gabon

3.19. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Angola

3.20. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Morocco

3.21. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Congo Republic

3.22. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Chad

3.23. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Cote dIvoire

3.24. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Ethiopia

3.25. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Democratic Republic of the Congo

3.26. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Ghana

3.27. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Senegal

3.28. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Namibia

3.29. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Equatorial Guinea

3.30. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

4. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

4.1. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

4.2. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipeline Lengths

4.3. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines

4.4. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, China

4.5. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, India

4.6. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Pakistan

4.7. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Indonesia

4.8. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Myanmar

4.9. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, South Korea

4.10. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Thailand

4.11. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Japan

4.12. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Malaysia

4.13. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Bangladesh

4.14. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Vietnam

4.15. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Taiwan

4.16. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Malaysia – Thailand Joint Development Area

4.17. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Philippines

4.18. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Timor-Leste

4.19. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Malaysia – Vietnam PM-3 Commercial Arrangement Area

4.20. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Brunei

4.21. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Sri Lanka

4.22. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

5. Caribbean Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

6. Central America Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

7. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

8. Former Soviet Union Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

9. Middle East Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

10. North America Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

11. Oceania Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

12. South America Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

13. Appendix

and more..