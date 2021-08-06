Middle East and North Africa Oil and Gas Market Report- Impact of Covid-19 | Global Industry Analysis 2021-2026

Middle East and North Africa Oil and Gas Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Middle East and North Africa Oil and Gas Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Middle East and North Africa Oil and Gas Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.
Middle East oil and gas is entering an expansive period as regional firms undertake major field development programmes, expedite unconventional hydrocarbons exploration drives and work to secure their future market share in the industry.
Since 2011, more than $300bn of oil and gas project contracts have been awarded in the Mena region.
These investments have strengthened Saudi Arabias position as the worlds most influential oil exporter, and pushed Qatar into the number one spot for both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas-to-liquids (GTL) production.
About $652bn worth of oil, gas and petrochemicals projects planned or underway across the Mena region, according to regional projects tracker MEED Projects. Of this, some $392bn of projects have yet to have their main contracts awarded.
Current investments in upstream field exploration and production capacity this will lead to a significant expansion of the regions oil production capacities of operators by 2025.
About $58.4bn of upstream oil projects currently under execution in Middle East and North African (Mena) countries. With many field discoveries expected to move into project development in late 2020, the region is expected to maintain a steady flow of capital expenditure towards upstream oil schemes.
Downstream, the Mena region is planning to add 2 million b/d of refining capacity by 2022. More than $200bn is expected to be ploughed into new refining and petrochemicals ventures in the GCC by 2025. Seven major refinery schemes worth more than $40bn in total that are currently in the front-end engineering and design (feed) phase.
These investments offer abundant new opportunities for contractors, consultants and suppliers working in the oil, gas and petrochemicals sector in the region.
There is also considerable change taking place in the way work is being procured and delivered in the region. The drive to increase the value of local content in projects requires companies to procure people, goods and services from local sources where possible, while the need to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions is becoming an important aspect of projects.
This report is the latest premium market report from MEED, the leading provider of Middle East business intelligence.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the Middle East and North oil and gas market in 2020 and assesses the outlook for oil, gas and petrochemicals projects in 2020 and 2021.
The report has been updated to reflect the impact of Covid-19
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key trends, opportunities and challenges facing governments and businesses in the oil and gas sector at the start of 2020.
The report provides energy companies, contractors, suppliers, manufacturers and consultants with a powerful resource that will help them to identify new opportunities, set strategy, and mitigate risk in the Middle East and North Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the regional oil and gas projects market at the start of 2020 and examines the outlook for policy and investment in oil, gas and petrochemicals projects across the Mena region.
Written by MEED, the Middle East market experts within the GlobalData Group, “Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Oil and Gas Market 2020” is of extreme high-value to anyone seeking to identify opportunities, understand risks and set strategy in the regional oil and gas projects market.
Scope of this Report-
– Impact of Covid-19 on Middle East oil & gas
– Detailed assessment of the outlook for the oil, gas and petrochemicals projects market in the Middle East and North Africa
– Comprehensive review of 14 oil and gas markets across the Middle East and North Africa
– Outlook for policy and investment in oil, gas and petrochemicals projects across the region
– Projects opportunities with client and procurement details
– Investment drivers and client spending plans
– Understand risks and set strategy in the Mena oil and gas market
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Understand the impact of coronavirus on Middle East oil and gas
– It informs strategy
– Identifies new and potential opportunities
– Highlights challenges in the market
– Helps you minimise risk.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3. Market overview
3.1 Project activity
3.2 Activity by country
3.3 Activity by sector
3.4 Clients
3.5 Contractors
3.6 Future projects and forecasts
4. Algeria
4.1 Overview
4.2 Industry structure
4.3 Licensing rounds
4.4 Upstream oil
4.5 Upstream gas
4.6 Refining
4.7 LNG
4.8 Pipelines
4.9 Petrochemicals
4.10 Projects Market
4.11 Contractors
5. Bahrain
5.1 Overview
5.2 Structure
5.3 Upstream Oil
5.4 Gas
5.5 Refining
5.6 Petrochemicals
5.7 Projects market
5.8 Contractors
6. Egypt
6.1 Overview
6.2 Industry structure
6.3 Government strategy
6.4 Oil production
6.5 Gas
6.6 Exploration and development terms
6.7 Main players
6.8 Upstream project work
6.9 Refining
6.10 Petrochemicals
6.11 Fertilisers
6.12 Egypts oil and gas projects market
6.13 Contractors and clients
7. Iran
7.1 Overview
7.2 Buy-back contracts
7.3 Oil production
7.4 Oil consumption
7.5 Oil trade
7.6 Oil fields
7.7 Refining
7.8 Oil pipeline network
7.9 Oil storage and transportation
7.10 Gas
7.11 Petrochemicals
7.12 Oil & gas projects market
8. Iraq
8.1 Overview
8.2 Structure
8.3 Upstream oil
8.4 Licensing rounds
8.5 Border block bidding round
8.6 Gas
8.7 Midstream projects
8.8 Refining
8.9 Petrochemicals
8.10 Oil & gas projects market
8.11 Contractors
9. Jordan
9.1 Overview
9.2 Structure
9.3 Upstream oil
9.4 Oil shale
9.5 Upstream gas
9.6 Refining/Storage
9.7 Projects
9.8 Contractors
10. Kuwait
10.1 Overview
10.2 Industry structure
10.3 Restructuring the oil and gas sector
10.4 Upstream
10.5 Production and export infrastructure
10.6 Downstream
10.7 Petrochemicals
10.8 Contract awards
10.9 Leading contractors
11. Libya
11.1 Overview
11.2 Civil war
11.3 Structure
11.4 Upstream oil
11.5 Natural gas
11.6 Refining
11.7 Petrochemicals
11.8 Projects market
12. Morocco
12.1 Overview
12.2 Structure and Licensing regime
12.3 Upstream oil
12.4 Gas
12.5 Refining
12.6 Projects market
12.7 Contractors
13. Oman
13.1 Overview
13.2 Structure
13.3 Upstream Oil
13.4 Gas
13.5 Refining
13.6 Petrochemicals
13.7 Projects Market
13.8 Contractors
14. Qatar
14.1 Overview
14.2 Structure
14.3 Upstream oil
14.4 Gas
14.5 Refining
14.6 Petrochemicals
14.7 New petrochemical projects
14.8 Projects market
14.9 Contractors
15. Saudi Arabia
15.1 Overview
15.2 Structure
15.3 Saudi Aramco
15.4 Upstream Oil
15.5 Gas
15.6 Refining
15.7 Petrochemicals
15.8 Key Companies
15.9 Projects Market
15.10 Leading Contractors
16. Tunisia
16.1 Overview
16.2 Structure
16.3 Oil and gas production
16.4 Refining
16.5 Projects market
16.6 Tunisia Development Plan 2016-2020
17. UAE
17.1 Overview
17.2 Abu Dhabi
17.3 Dubai and the northern emirates
17.4 Upstream oil
17.5 Gas
17.6 Refining
17.7 Petrochemicals
17.8 Fundraising and capex plan
17.9 Projects market
17.10 Contractors
