Middle East and North Africa Oil and Gas Market Report- Impact of Covid-19 | Global Industry Analysis 2021-2026

Middle East oil and gas is entering an expansive period as regional firms undertake major field development programmes, expedite unconventional hydrocarbons exploration drives and work to secure their future market share in the industry.

Since 2011, more than $300bn of oil and gas project contracts have been awarded in the Mena region.

These investments have strengthened Saudi Arabias position as the worlds most influential oil exporter, and pushed Qatar into the number one spot for both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas-to-liquids (GTL) production.

About $652bn worth of oil, gas and petrochemicals projects planned or underway across the Mena region, according to regional projects tracker MEED Projects. Of this, some $392bn of projects have yet to have their main contracts awarded.

Current investments in upstream field exploration and production capacity this will lead to a significant expansion of the regions oil production capacities of operators by 2025.

About $58.4bn of upstream oil projects currently under execution in Middle East and North African (Mena) countries. With many field discoveries expected to move into project development in late 2020, the region is expected to maintain a steady flow of capital expenditure towards upstream oil schemes.

Downstream, the Mena region is planning to add 2 million b/d of refining capacity by 2022. More than $200bn is expected to be ploughed into new refining and petrochemicals ventures in the GCC by 2025. Seven major refinery schemes worth more than $40bn in total that are currently in the front-end engineering and design (feed) phase.

These investments offer abundant new opportunities for contractors, consultants and suppliers working in the oil, gas and petrochemicals sector in the region.

There is also considerable change taking place in the way work is being procured and delivered in the region. The drive to increase the value of local content in projects requires companies to procure people, goods and services from local sources where possible, while the need to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions is becoming an important aspect of projects.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Coronavirus (Covid-19)

3. Market overview

3.1 Project activity

3.2 Activity by country

3.3 Activity by sector

3.4 Clients

3.5 Contractors

3.6 Future projects and forecasts

4. Algeria

4.1 Overview

4.2 Industry structure

4.3 Licensing rounds

4.4 Upstream oil

4.5 Upstream gas

4.6 Refining

4.7 LNG

4.8 Pipelines

4.9 Petrochemicals

4.10 Projects Market

4.11 Contractors

5. Bahrain

5.1 Overview

5.2 Structure

5.3 Upstream Oil

5.4 Gas

5.5 Refining

5.6 Petrochemicals

5.7 Projects market

5.8 Contractors

6. Egypt

6.1 Overview

6.2 Industry structure

6.3 Government strategy

6.4 Oil production

6.5 Gas

6.6 Exploration and development terms

6.7 Main players

6.8 Upstream project work

6.9 Refining

6.10 Petrochemicals

6.11 Fertilisers

6.12 Egypts oil and gas projects market

6.13 Contractors and clients

7. Iran

7.1 Overview

7.2 Buy-back contracts

7.3 Oil production

7.4 Oil consumption

7.5 Oil trade

7.6 Oil fields

7.7 Refining

7.8 Oil pipeline network

7.9 Oil storage and transportation

7.10 Gas

7.11 Petrochemicals

7.12 Oil & gas projects market

8. Iraq

8.1 Overview

8.2 Structure

8.3 Upstream oil

8.4 Licensing rounds

8.5 Border block bidding round

8.6 Gas

8.7 Midstream projects

8.8 Refining

8.9 Petrochemicals

8.10 Oil & gas projects market

8.11 Contractors

9. Jordan

9.1 Overview

9.2 Structure

9.3 Upstream oil

9.4 Oil shale

9.5 Upstream gas

9.6 Refining/Storage

9.7 Projects

9.8 Contractors

10. Kuwait

10.1 Overview

10.2 Industry structure

10.3 Restructuring the oil and gas sector

10.4 Upstream

10.5 Production and export infrastructure

10.6 Downstream

10.7 Petrochemicals

10.8 Contract awards

10.9 Leading contractors

11. Libya

11.1 Overview

11.2 Civil war

11.3 Structure

11.4 Upstream oil

11.5 Natural gas

11.6 Refining

11.7 Petrochemicals

11.8 Projects market

12. Morocco

12.1 Overview

12.2 Structure and Licensing regime

12.3 Upstream oil

12.4 Gas

12.5 Refining

12.6 Projects market

12.7 Contractors

13. Oman

13.1 Overview

13.2 Structure

13.3 Upstream Oil

13.4 Gas

13.5 Refining

13.6 Petrochemicals

13.7 Projects Market

13.8 Contractors

14. Qatar

14.1 Overview

14.2 Structure

14.3 Upstream oil

14.4 Gas

14.5 Refining

14.6 Petrochemicals

14.7 New petrochemical projects

14.8 Projects market

14.9 Contractors

15. Saudi Arabia

15.1 Overview

15.2 Structure

15.3 Saudi Aramco

15.4 Upstream Oil

15.5 Gas

15.6 Refining

15.7 Petrochemicals

15.8 Key Companies

15.9 Projects Market

15.10 Leading Contractors

16. Tunisia

16.1 Overview

16.2 Structure

16.3 Oil and gas production

16.4 Refining

16.5 Projects market

16.6 Tunisia Development Plan 2016-2020

17. UAE

17.1 Overview

17.2 Abu Dhabi

17.3 Dubai and the northern emirates

17.4 Upstream oil

17.5 Gas

17.6 Refining

17.7 Petrochemicals

17.8 Fundraising and capex plan

17.9 Projects market

17.10 Contractors