Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review Report- Russia and Mauritania Lead Resource Discovery in the Quarter

In Q4 2019, a total of 38 oil and gas discoveries were made globally. Of these, 21 are oil and 17 are gas discoveries. Europe and Asia continue to be the global hotspots for discoveries with nine each in the quarter. Among countries, Norway had the highest number of discoveries with six in the quarter, followed by Australia and Mongolia with four discoveries each. Among operators globally, BP plc, DNO International ASA, Elixir Petroleum Limited, National Iranian Oil Company and Petro Matad Limited are the key operators in Q4 2019.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2940632

Scope of this Report-

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in Q4 2019 vis-à-vis Q3 2019

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in 2019

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in Q4 2019 vis-à-vis Q3 2019

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in 2019

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in Q4 2019 vis-à-vis Q3 2019

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in 2019

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in Q4 2019 vis-à-vis Q3 2019

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in 2019

– Select details about oil and gas discoveries in Q4 2019

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Obtain most up to date information available on the global oil and gas discoveries

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong discoveries data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on oil and gas discoveries data

– Assess your competitors oil and gas discoveries

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2940632

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Q4 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review

3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries

3.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in Q4 2019 vis-à-vis Q3 2019

3.2. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in 2019

4. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators

4.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in Q4 2019 vis-à-vis Q3 2019

4.2. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in 2019

5. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain

5.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in Q4 2019 vis-à-vis Q3 2019

5.2. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in 2019

6. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type

6.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in Q4 2019 vis-à-vis Q3 2019

6.2. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in 2019

7. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q4 2019

8. Appendix

8.1. Methodology

8.1.1. Coverage

8.1.2. Secondary Research

8.2. Contact Us

8.3. Disclaimer