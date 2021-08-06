Butadiene Market Report-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

Butadiene Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Butadiene Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Butadiene Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Global Butadiene capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 17.12 mtpa in 2020 to 21.86 mtpa in 2025. Around 38 planned and announced Butadiene projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, India is expected to lead Butadiene capacity additions by 2025, followed by China and Iran. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope of this Report-

– Global Butadiene capacity outlook by region

– Global Butadiene outlook by country

– Butadiene planned and announced projects details

– Capacity share of the major Butadiene producers globally

– Global Butadiene capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Butadiene capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Butadiene plants globally.

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Butadiene capacity data.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global Butadiene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Butadiene Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Butadiene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 20152025

2.3. Global Butadiene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 20152020

2.4. Global Butadiene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5. Global Butadiene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

2.6. Global Butadiene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.7. Key Companies by Butadiene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2020

2.8. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Butadiene Industry

2.9. Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry by Feedstock

2.10. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Butadiene Industry

2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.13. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.15. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects

4. Asia Butadiene Industry

4.1. Asia Butadiene Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Butadiene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 20152025

4.3. Asia Butadiene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 20152020

4.4. Asia Butadiene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

4.5. Asia Butadiene Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

4.6. Asia Butadiene Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

4.7. Butadiene Industry in China

4.8. Butadiene Industry in South Korea

4.10. Butadiene Industry in Japan

4.11. Butadiene Industry in Singapore

4.12. Butadiene Industry in Taiwan

4.13. Butadiene Industry in India

4.14. Butadiene Industry in Thailand

4.15. Butadiene Industry in Malaysia

4.16. Butadiene Industry in Indonesia

4.17. Butadiene Industry in Philippines

5. Africa Butadiene Industry

5.1. Africa Butadiene Industry, An Overview

5.2. Africa Butadiene Industry, Capacity by Countries, 20152025

5.3. Africa Butadiene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 20152020

5.4. Africa Butadiene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

5.5. Africa Butadiene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Technology, 2020

5.6. Africa Butadiene Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects

5.7. Africa Butadiene Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

5.8. Butadiene Industry in Egypt

6. North America Butadiene Industry

7. Europe Butadiene Industry

8. Former Soviet Union Butadiene Industry

9. Middle East Butadiene Industry

10. South America Butadiene Industry

11. Oceania Butadiene Industry

12. Appendix

12.1. Definitions

12.2. Abbreviations

12.3. Status Definition

12.4. Methodology

