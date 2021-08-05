Corporate Wellness Market Insights 2021-2027 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Sales, Size, Type, Top Manufactures and Current Trends

The Corporate Wellness Market report offers a thorough analysis on the market status and forecasts the upcoming market size of the Corporate Wellness industry by analyzing the historical data. The report describes all the market verticals and their worth in contributing to the market size. It includes the market overview, segments, applications, actions and trends for the Corporate Wellness industry. It also provides a detailed study on market status, trends, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and constraints etc.

Corporate wellness programs are designed to support employees understand their health risks, pursue healthy behavior at the workplace, and decrease health care expenditure. Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition.

The global Corporate Wellness market size is projected to reach US$ 73640 million by 2027, from US$ 49080 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

By Company

– EXOS

– ProvantHealth

– Wellness Corporate Solutions

– ComPsych Corporation

– Optum

– Central Corporate Wellness

– TruworthWellness

– CXA Group

– SOL Wellness

Segment by Type

– Health Risk Assessment

– Fitness

– Smoking Cessation

– Health Screening

– Nutrition & Weight Management

– Stress Management

– Others

Segment by Application

– Large Enterprise

– Small and Medium Enterprise

Major Points from Table of Contents

