Roofing Distribution Market 2021 by Companies, Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends, and Forecast 2027

The Roofing Distribution Market report offers a thorough analysis on the market status and forecasts the upcoming market size of the Roofing Distribution industry by analyzing the historical data. The report describes all the market verticals and their worth in contributing to the market size. It includes the market overview, segments, applications, actions and trends for the Roofing Distribution industry. It also provides a detailed study on market status, trends, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and constraints etc.

Roofing distributors will use their large size to purchase roofing in bulk quantities and re-sell it to contractors at favorable price points. Furthermore, distributors can use their network of warehouses and logistical knowledge to rapidly adjust to changing market conditions, such as quickly supplying contractors in storm-ravaged areas with materials for reroofing projects.

By Company

– ABC Supply

– Builders FirstSource

– Beacon Roofing Supply

– BMC Stock Holdings

– Allied Building Products

– 84 Lumber

– US LBM Holdings

– HD Supply White Cap

– BlueLinx

– SRS Distribution

This report presents the worldwide Roofing Distribution Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Roofing Distribution Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Small and Medium-sized

1.2.3 Large-sized

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Roofing Distribution Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Roofing Distribution Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Roofing Distribution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Roofing Distribution Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Roofing Distribution Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Roofing Distribution Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Roofing Distribution Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Roofing Distribution Market Trends

2.3.2 Roofing Distribution Market Drivers

2.3.3 Roofing Distribution Market Challenges

2.3.4 Roofing Distribution Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Roofing Distribution Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Roofing Distribution Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Roofing Distribution Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Roofing Distribution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Roofing Distribution Revenue

3.4 Global Roofing Distribution Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Roofing Distribution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

And More…

