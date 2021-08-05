Canada Retail Banking Market Report- Size, Revenue, Industry Analysis and Forecast | Royal Bank Of Canada, HSBC

Canada Retail Banking Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Canada Retail Banking Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC

CIBC

Bank of Montreal

Scotiabank

TD Canada Trust

Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank

National Bank of Canada

Growth in Canadas retail banking sector has been consistent over the past decade, with the country avoiding the type of recessionary effects experienced by other economies post-2008. However, COVID-19 threatens to significantly alter trajectories and forecasts in 2020 and 2021. A V-shaped recovery is expected in Canada that could potentially see growth post-COVID-19 follow similar trends and rates to those pre-COVID-19. Overall the Canadian economy has experienced higher compound annual growth rates in credit card balances, mortgage loans, and retail deposits and performed better than many comparable economies that pursued policies of austerity over the last decade.

This report explores trends in the Canadian retail banking sector and offers insight into consumer preferences and behaviors. It highlights some of the most important data points available on the performance of the sector comparable to other markets, as well as the performance and perception of firms within the industry. New trends and innovations are also noted, as are the implications of COVID-19 for the sector.

Scope of this Report-

– The largest five providers of credit cards have seen their share of the Canadian credit card market increase 10 percentage points since 2010.

– Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce have all invested heavily in cutting-edge technological infrastructure and made prioritizing digital channels a crucial part of their long-term strategic goals.

– Attitudes to joining banks that have a branch or established reputation have decreased, implying a greater willingness to join newly founded digital banks and alternative providers.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains and losses in market share, as well as consumer perceptions of competitors performance.

– Learn about how channel preferences have evolved in recent years.

– Discover changes in attitudes towards digital-only banks.

– Explore the importance placed on the various attributes of financial service providers analyzed by age and income.

