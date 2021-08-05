Oman Cards and Payments Market Report- Growth Analysis and Top Key Players –Bank Dhofar, Bank Muscat, Bank Sohar

Oman Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Oman’s cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry including cards, direct debits, cheques, and credit transfers during the review-period (2016-20e).

– To promote e-payments in the country – particularly mobile payments – in November 2019, the central bank introduced the Mobile Payments Clearing & Settlement System. This platform enables interoperability between different mobile banking and mobile wallet apps operated by banks and payment service providers. The platform enables users to make person-to-person, person-to-business, and person-to-government payments using mobile phone numbers and QR codes in real-time via mobile banking and wallet apps. The central bank has also published unified specifications for the platform, as well as a national QR code standard for enabling mobile payments through a single interface between different mobile banking and wallet apps.

– Contactless payments are gaining prominence in Oman, with many leading banks now offering contactless cards to their customers. In September 2018 the National Bank of Oman (NBO) introduced Mastercard Titanium debit cards with contactless functionality. Most recently, in December 2019 Bank Sohar announced the introduction of contactless credit and debit cards. This followed Bank Muscat introducing contactless debit and credit cards in the country in June 2019. The coronavirus outbreak has provided a boost to contactless payments. The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) is urging consumers to use contactless payments as an alternative to cash. In response to growing demand, in April 2020 Mastercard increased the contactless payment limit without a PIN from OMR20 ($52.02) to OMR30 ($78.02).

– With the growing preference for electronic payments, banks are launching e-commerce payment gateways for the smooth functioning of online transactions and to reduce online fraud. In July 2020, Oman Air launched an e-commerce payment gateway in collaboration with Bank Dhofar. The gateway enables Oman Air customers to pay for online flight tickets conveniently and securely. Meanwhile, in July 2020 the CBO established a dedicated agency to manage Omans national payment system.

