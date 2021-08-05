Morocco Power Market Report- Recent Trends, Market Growth and Opportunities | Nareva Holding SA, Engie SA

Morocco Power Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Morocco Power Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Office National de l’Electricite et de l’Eau Potabl, Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA, Nareva Holding SA, Engie SA

This report elaborates the power market structure of Morocco and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2010 to 2019, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Morocco, Power Sector Outlook

3 Introduction

3.1 Report Guidance

4 Morocco, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

5 Morocco, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Morocco, Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 Morocco, Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 Morocco, Power Market, Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2010-2019

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2019

5.3.3 Morocco, Power Market, Demand Structure

6 Morocco, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Renewable Energy Development Law (Law 13-09)

6.3 Renewable Energy Targets

6.4 Moroccan Wind Energy Program

6.5 Net-Metering Legislation (Law 58-15)

6.6 LAW 16-08

6.7 Green Bonds

6.8 Renewable Power Tenders

6.9 Power Transmission Network Development and Rural Electrification Programme (PDRTE-ER)

7 Morocco Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

7.1 Morocco, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2019

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000-2030

8 Morocco, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

9 Morocco, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

10 Appendix