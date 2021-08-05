2021 Poland Cards and Payments Market Report-In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

Poland Cards and Payments Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Poland Cards and Payments Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3497092

Poland Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Polish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Polish cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Polish cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cheques, cash, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Polish cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– The outbreak of Coronavirus has resulted in consumers opting for online channels to purchase essential goods. Russian online retailer Wildberries launched its online store in the country in January 2020; due to COVID-19 it observed a 260%+ rise in sales in April 2020 compared to March 2020. Meanwhile, many online retailers are upgrading their products and services to satisfy consumer needs during this difficult period. For instance, in April 2020 Polish supermarket chain Stokrotka ventured into e-commerce and launched a click-and-collect service, enabling customers to select products online and collect them at their nearest store.

– The rapid increase in digital-only banks is driving competition in the banking space, thus helping to boost debit card holding. Germany-based N26 and UK-based Revolut entered the Polish market during Q4 2018. N26 offers a free standard account for individuals and an N26 business account for corporate customers, along with a free Mastercard debit card. It also plans to launch its premium cards N26 Black and N26 Metal in Poland. In March 2020, Revolut launched the Revolut Junior app to help boost financial literacy among children. The app offers a Junior bank account and a Revolut debit card, and notifies parents of their childs spending.

– As part of the governments financial inclusion efforts that focus on significantly increasing the number of bank account holders in the country, regulation was enacted regarding employee remuneration. With effect from January 1, 2019, the government mandated that an employees salary or wage must be paid via bank transfer, unless an employee has submitted a request for another payment method. If employees do not have a bank account, they are entitled to open a basic payment account that offers banking services without any additional fees. Growth in the number of bank accounts results in a rise in debit card adoption and usage.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Polish cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Polish cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Polish cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Poland.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Polish cards and payments industry

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3497092

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

MerchantAcquiring

E-commerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

AlternativePayments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure &Regulation

Appendix