2021 Slovenia Cards and Payments Market Report- Analysis of Key Players: SKB Banka, Intesa Sanapaolo Bank

Slovenia Cards and Payments Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Banka Slovenije

NLB

Abanka

Nova KBM

SKB Banka

Intesa Sanapaolo Bank

PayPal

Apple Pay

mBills

paysafecard

NLB Pay

Slovenia Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Slovenian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Slovenian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Slovenian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cheques, cash, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Slovenian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– To drive the adoption of basic bank accounts, in April 2020 the central bank updated the method of calculating fees charged for basic accounts, which will now be based on the socioeconomic situation of the individual. Those eligible for social assistance and social security supplements will be charged a maximum of 1.47 ($1.65) per month; for other consumers the new maximum fee is 4.90 ($5.50) per month. By reducing fees, the central bank aims to incentivize more individuals to obtain a basic bank account.

– Instant P2P and peer-to-business fund transfer solutions are being rolled out in the country. In April 2020, the Slovenian payments market observed the launch of a mobile-based national instant money transfer system. This service, called Flik, allows users to make fund transfers between customers of member banks using the recipients mobile phone number or email address. The mobile payment system has been developed by 15 Slovenian commercial and savings banks, in co-operation with national payment processor Bankart.

– To benefit from the growing preference for alternative payments, banks and payment service providers are launching new payment services, with the latest being the June 2019 launch of Apple Pay and VALÚ. VALÚ is a smart wallet service launched by Telekom Slovenije in June 2019. It offers services such as NFC payments, mobile phone top-ups, P2P funds transfers, and payments via QR codes.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Slovenian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Slovenian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Slovenian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Slovenia.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Slovenian cards and payments industry.

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

E-commerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix