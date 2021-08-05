Drones Market in Metals and Mining Report- Trends, and Deep Analysis | RTB Bor and Newmont Mining

Drones Market in Metals and Mining research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Drones Market in Metals and Mining research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Barrick Gold; Anglo American; Rio Tinto; Ferrexpo; Exxaro Resources; RTB Bor and Newmont Mining

Drone technology has demonstrated a varied range of mining applications from exploration, surveying and mapping to maintaining safety and enhancing security. These UAVs are equipped with different sensors and cameras based on their type. The popularity of drones across the mining industry has grown immensely in recent years, with GlobalDatas 2019 survey of 179 mine sites showing 26% of mines with considerable investments in drone technology, versus just under 20% in 2018. Low to moderate investments were observed at 27% of the mines, while only 10% had trialed drones. The survey also revealed that only 32% had yet to invest at all, compared with 43% in 2018.

Table of Contents

Players

Technology briefing

Anatomy of a drone

Key technologies

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Application of drones in the mining industry

Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Penetration of drones in mining – 2019 mine site survey

Competitive analysis

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

Impact of drone technology on the mining industry

Key recommendations for mining companies

Key recommendations for drone vendors

Value chain

Hardware layer

Software layer

Service layer

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Drone suppliers to the mining sector

Mining companies

Glossary

Appendix: Our thematic research methodology