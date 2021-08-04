Cold Chain Market: AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics

To attain knowledge of all the above factors, this transparent, extensive, and supreme Cold Chain Market report is generated. Further, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints, and competitive analysis are examined with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating a market research report. In this report, market data is broken down in a systematic process to highlight focus areas of the client’s interest. In addition, businesses can get knowledgeable with the level of the marketing problems, reasons for the failure of the particular product already existing in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched with this Cold Chain Market analysis report.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Cold Chain will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Cold Chain market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 220670 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Cold Chain market will register a 12.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 356750 million by 2026.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

– AmeriCold Logistics

– Nichirei Logistics Group

– Lineage Logistics

– OOCL Logistics

– Burris Logistics

– VersaCold Logistics Services

– JWD Group

– Swire Group

– Preferred Freezer Services

– Swift Transportation

– AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

– XPO Logistics

– CWT Limited

– Kloosterboer

– NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

– DHL

– SCG Logistics

– X2 Group

– AIT

– Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

– Best Cold Chain Co.

– A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

– Interstate Cold Storage

– Assa Abloy

– Cloverleaf Cold Storage

– Chase Doors

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold Chain market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Refrigerated Storage

– Cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Food and Beverages

– Healthcare

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

