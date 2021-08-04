South Africa Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast | SolarReserve LLC

ReportsnReports added a new report on The South Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the South Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the South Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market.

Top Company Profiles South Africa Solar PV Market Report-

SolarReserve LLC

Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd

Moncada Energy Group Srl

Kensani Capital

Enel SpA

Alphabet Inc

Acciona Energia SA

and more..

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in South Africa solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of the Report:

The report analyses South Africa renewable power market and South Africa solar PV market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on South Africa renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of South Africa solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of South Africa solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major Contracts and Collborations realted to solar PV sector in South Africa.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Solar PV Market, South Africa

4.1 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Project Based Analysis

4.4.1 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.4.2 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.4.3 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, South Africa

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 National Climate Change Response Policy

5.3 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP)

5.4 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2010

5.5 Integrated Energy Plan (IEP)

5.6 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2018

5.7 Vision, Strategic Direction, and Framework for Climate Policy

5.8 Local Content Requirement

5.9 Tax incentives

5.9.1 Carbon Tax

5.9.2 South Africa Energy Efficiency Tax Deduction

5.9.3 Green Energy Efficiency Fund

5.9.4 Accelerated depreciation allowances

5.10 Biofuels Industrial Strategy

5.11 Green Fund

6 Solar PV Market, South Africa, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: SolarReserve LLC

6.1.1 SolarReserve LLC – Company Overview

6.1.2 SolarReserve LLC – Major Products and Services

6.1.3 SolarReserve LLC – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd

6.2.1 Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd – Company Overview

6.2.2 Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.2.3 Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Moncada Energy Group Srl

6.3.1 Moncada Energy Group Srl – Company Overview

6.3.2 Moncada Energy Group Srl – Major Products and Services

6.3.3 Moncada Energy Group Srl – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Kensani Capital

6.4.1 Kensani Capital – Company Overview

6.4.2 Kensani Capital – Major Products and Services

6.4.3 Kensani Capital – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: Enel SpA

6.5.1 Enel SpA – Company Overview

6.5.2 Enel SpA – Business Description

6.5.3 Enel SpA – SWOT Analysis

6.5.4 Enel SpA – Major Products and Services

6.5.5 Enel SpA – Head Office

6.6 Company Snapshot: Alphabet Inc

6.6.1 Alphabet Inc – Company Overview

6.6.2 Alphabet Inc – Business Description

6.6.3 Alphabet Inc – SWOT Analysis

6.6.4 Alphabet Inc – Major Products and Services

6.6.5 Alphabet Inc – Head Office

6.7 Company Snapshot: Acciona Energia SA

6.7.1 Acciona Energia SA – Company Overview

6.7.2 Acciona Energia SA – Business Description

6.7.3 Acciona Energia SA – SWOT Analysis

6.7.4 Acciona Energia SA – Major Products and Services

6.7.5 Acciona Energia SA – Head Office

7 Appendix

