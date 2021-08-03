Cold Plasma Market: Trends, Share, Size, Demands, Cost, Growth Rate and Future Development

Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymer & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Others), Application (Adhesion, Etching, Wound Healing), Regime (Atmospheric, Low pressure), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025 The global cold plasma market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

The global cold plasma industry is dominated by players, such as Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH, (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies, LLC (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy), Neoplas GmbH (Germany), terraplasma GmbH (Germany), Molecular Plasma Group (Germany), and CINOGY GmbH (Germany).

The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the benefits of cold plasma, such as its environment-friendliness, innovations in textile production, growing food safety concerns, innovations in cold plasma technology, and the increasing use of cold plasma in meat and poultry packaging decontamination.

By polymer & plastic industry, the surface treatment segment accounted for the largest market share of the market

Within the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into surface treatment, printability, adhesion, and other applications. The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the cold plasma industry in 2019. Advantages of cold plasma treatment, such as enabling surfaces to be contamination-free from dirt, grease, oils, and fluorine, which allows for better wetting, initial adhesion, and long-term stability drive the growth of this segment.

Atmospheric cold plasma for the polymer & plastic industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regime for the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the profitable, fast, and environment-friendly option.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global cold plasma market in 2019. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising manufacturing activities in Asian countries (particularly electronics, textiles, and polymers) and the increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food.

The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–40%, and Tier 3–25%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various cold plasma products and their adoption patterns in different industries such as textile, electronics & semiconductors, polymer & plastic, food & agriculture, and medical. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global cold plasma market for different segments such as industries, and their applications, regime, and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening the market.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global cold plasma market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global cold plasma market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global cold plasma market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global cold plasma market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by industry, regime, and region

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by industry, regime, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global cold plasma market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global cold plasma market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the global cold plasma market

Table of contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the study

1.2 market definition

1.2.1 inclusions and exclusions

1.3 market Scope

1.3.1 markets covered

1.3.2 years considered for the study

1.4 Currency

1.5 limitations

1.6 stakeholders

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 research methodology

2.1 Research DATA

FIGURE 1 research design

2.1.1 Secondary DATA

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

2.1.2 Primary DATA

FIGURE 2 PRIMARY SOURCES

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of primary sources

FIGURE 3 breakdown of primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region

2.2 market size estimation

FIGURE 4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION: revenue share analysis

FIGURE 5 Market Sizing Approach

2.3 Market breakdown and data triangulation

FIGURE 6 data triangulation methodology

2.4 Market SHARE Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the study

3 Executive Summary

FIGURE 7 cold plasma MARKET, by industry, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 8 cold plasma MARKET for the textile industry, by application,2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 9 cold plasma market for the polymer & plastic industry, by application, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 10 cold plasma market for the medical industry, by application, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 11 cold plasma market, by regime, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 12 geographic snapshot of the cold plasma market

FIGURE 13 pre- and post-covid-19 scenario: cold plasma market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cold plasma MARKET overview

FIGURE 14 benefits of cold plasma technology in various industries is a key factor driving market growth

4.2 Europe: cold plasma Market for the textile industry, by application

FIGURE 15 Finishing applications segment accounted for the largest share of the european cold plasma Market for the textile industry in 2019

4.3 Cold plasma Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

FIGURE 16 Market in China to showcase the highest growth during the forecast period

4.4 Cold plasma Market, By Region (2017–2025)

FIGURE 17 Europe will continue to dominate the cold plasma market Till 2025

5 market overview

5.1 introduction

5.2 market dynamics

FIGURE 18 cold plasma market: Drivers, restraints, opportunities,

and challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits of cold plasma technology

5.2.1.2 Food safety concerns

5.2.1.3 Innovations in textile production

5.2.2 restrainTs

5.2.2.1 High capital investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing application of cold plasma in the medical industry

5.2.3.2 Developing nations

5.2.3.3 Applications of cold plasma in infection prevention and prolonging the life of PPE

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited commercialization of cold plasma

6 Cold plasma market, by INDUSTRY