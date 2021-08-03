Categories
OTC Braces & Supports Market: Trends, Share, Size, Demands, Cost, Growth Rate and Future Development

The global OTC orthopedic braces and supports market size is projected to reach USD 759 million by 2025 from USD 572 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The major players operating in the orthopedic braces and supports market are Össur Hf (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BSN medical (Germany), Thuasne Group (France), Mueller Sports Medicine (US), Neo G (UK), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Bird & Cronin, Inc. (US), Becker Orthopedic (US), and Trulife (Ireland).

