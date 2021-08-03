Categories
Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Trends, Share, Size, Demands, Cost, Growth Rate and Future Development

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product (Smoke Evacuator [Portable & Stationary], Filter, Pencil, Accessories), Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Aesthetic), End-User (Hospitals, ASC, Surgical Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global smoke evacuation systems market is projected to reach USD 154 million by 2025 from USD 115 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The major players operating in the global smoke evacuation systems market are CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US).

