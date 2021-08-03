Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Trends, Share, Size, Demands, Cost, Growth Rate and Future Development

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market By Type (Wire, Radioisotope [Radio Occult], Magnetic), Usage (Tumor Identification, Sentinel Lymph Node [Lumpectomy]), End-User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) – Global Forecast to 2025

Some of the key players in the breast lesion localization methods market are Hologic Inc. (US), Laurane Medical (US), Mermaid Medical A/S (Denmark), IZI Medical Products (US), Matek Medical Inc. (Turkey), Tsunami Medical Inc. (Italy), BPB Medica (Italy), Sirius Medical BV (Netherlands), Molli Surgical Inc. (Canada), Argon Medical Devices (US), B.D. Company (US), Cianna Medical (US), Endomagnetics Ltd. (UK), Health Beacons, Inc. (Australia), Intra-Medical Imaging LLC (US), IsoAid, LLC (US), Leica Biosystems (Germany), SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany), SurgicEye GmbH (Germany) and Ranfac Corporation ((US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the breast lesion localization methods market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The breast lesion localization methods market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period.

Market for breast lesion localization methods is expected to grow from 3,974.4 thousands of procedures in 2020 to 5750.9 thousands of procedures by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The breast lesion localization methods market is driven primarily by the increasing incidence of breast cancer, rising number of breast cancer surgeries, and growing awareness on the early detection of breast cancer. However, uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has largely impacted healthcare delivery globally since December 2019. Non-essential procedures related to breast cancer care and routine breast screening programs have been postponed in many countries as healthcare resources are diverted to handle the pandemic crisis. The selection of the type of breast lesion localization method in the current scenario and in the post lockdown period can be considered from three aspects: time taken for procedure, re-operation/re-excision rates and cost of the breast lesion localization device.

Revised guidelines for breast cancer care have been suggested by cancer organizations and oncologists in most regions, most of which focus on minimizing outpatient and inpatient admissions and staggering schedules to reduce patient influx daily. The time taken for the procedure becomes crucial in this scenario for the convenience of patients and healthcare providers and also to lower the chances of spread of viral infection. In this case, healthcare providers may not favor wire guided localization (WGL) procedures as they require almost twice as much time as other procedures. Moreover, the chances of re-excision in case of this procedure is also high.

“The wire localization segment held the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market in 2020.”

Based on type, the breast lesion localization methods market is divided into five major segments—wire localization, isotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and others. The wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to its accuracy in abnormal tissue localization, minimum removal of normal tissues, minimal scarring, and the availability of reimbursement for breast lesion localization devices.

“Asia Pacific accounted the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific accounted the largest share and is projected to record the highest growth in the breast lesion localization methods market during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, high government spending on breast cancer research, and increasing awareness are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific breast lesion localization methods market.

The report also contains a detailed analysis of end-user preference for the adoption of different breast lesion localization methods. The research findings cited in the report encapsulates the important selection criteria for breast lesion localization methods from an end-user point of view. It analyses importance given to the particular criteria while selecting a breast lesion localization methods. Important criteria for the selection of breast lesion localization methods include detection and success rate, re-excision rate, cost, mean localization time, effectiveness, safety, and ease of use.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the breast lesion localization method market.

By Company: Tier 1: 60%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 10%

Tier 1: 60%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 10% By Designation: C-level Executives: 47%, Directors: 33%, and Others: 20%

C-level Executives: 47%, Directors: 33%, and Others: 20% By Region: North America: 57%, Europe: 26%, APAC: 9%, and the RoW: 8%

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the breast lesion localization methods market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size (in terms of volume) and the growth potential of this market across different segments by type, usage, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of breast lesion localization procedures market and its sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to better position their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

