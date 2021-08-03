Physiotherapy Equipment Market Trends, Share, Size, Demands, Cost, Growth Rate and Future Development

Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Laser Therapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Electrotherapy, and Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Gynecology, Pediatric, Cardiovascular), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025 The prominent players operating in the global physiotherapy equipment market are DJO Global (US), BTL Industries Inc. (US), Performance Health (US), ITO Co. Ltd (Japan), Enraf-Nonius B.V. (The Netherlands), Dynatonics Corporation (US), Mectronic Medicale (Italy), EMS Physio Ltd. (UK), Whitehall Manufacturing (US) and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany).

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2153814

“The equipment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.”

Based on product, the physiotherapy equipment market is divided into two major segments— equipment and accessories. The equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market in 2018. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rapidly aging population, growing adoption of healthier lifestyle habits, and the increasing incidence of injuries and chronic diseases. However, the high costs associated with physiotherapy, coupled with regular maintenance and strict regulations, are hindering the growth of this market.

“The musculoskeletal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

On the basis of application, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into cardiovascular and pulmonary applications, musculoskeletal applications, neurological applications, pediatric applications, gynecological applications, and other applications (includes sports and palliative care). In 2018, the musculoskeletal applications segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market. The large share of the musculoskeletal applications segment is attributed to the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of accidents.

“Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The APAC physiotherapy equipment market, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India is expected to witness high growth in the next five years. Rising geriatric population, growing number of private sector hospitals, developments in primary healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1:40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

– Tier 1:40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35% By Designation – C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%,and Others: 26%

– C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%,and Others: 26% By Region – North America: 38%,Europe: 32%,Asia Pacific: 23%,Latin America: 5%,and the Middle East & Africa:2%

Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the market for various physiotherapy equipment and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the global physiotherapy equipment market as well as its segments (by product, application, end-user, and region). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global physiotherapy equipment market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global physiotherapy equipment market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global physiotherapy equipment market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global physiotherapy equipment market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global physiotherapy equipment market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global physiotherapy equipment market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of product offered, market shares, growth strategies, and revenue analysis of leading players in the global physiotherapy equipment market

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2153814

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 5 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

Figure 7 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

Figure 9 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

Figure 10 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

Figure 11 Geographical Snapshot Of The Physiotherapy Equipment Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Physiotherapy Equipment Market Overview

Figure 12 Physiotherapy Equipment Market To Register A Single-Digit Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

4.2 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product

Figure 13 Equipment Segment To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period (2020–2025)

4.3 North America: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Share, By Application (2020)

Figure 14 Musculoskeletal Applications Dominate The North American Equipment Market, By Application, In 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

Table 1 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population And The Subsequent Increase In The Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

5.1.1.2 Growing Incidence Of Sports Injuries, Degenerative Joint Disorders, And Cerebrovascular Diseases

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Unstable Reimbursement Scenario For Physiotherapy

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.1.3.2 Technological Advances

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Shortage Of Skilled Personnel

5.1.4.2 Alternative Therapies Such As Acupuncture

5.1.5 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Figure 15 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Physiotherapy Equipment Market

6 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product