Global Oil and Gas Construction Projects Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2021 to 2028

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Global Oil and Gas Construction Projects Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Oil and Gas Construction Projects Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Global Oil and Gas Construction Projects Market.

RNR is currently tracking oil and gas construction projects with a total value of US$3.52 trillion at all stages from announced to execution. This pipeline mostly comprises production facilities, liquefaction plants, refineries, pipelines, and storage tanks. In terms of the current project pipeline value, the Middle East and Africa has the largest share, with its total of US$1.23 trillion accounting for nearly 35% of the global pipeline – ahead of the Asia-Pacific with 28% (US$1 trillion) and Americas with a 26% share (US$943 billion). The pipeline in Europe is relatively small, totaling US$342 billion

This report provides a detailed analysis of oil and gas construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by GlobalData.

Scope of this Report-

– The report provides analysis based on GlobalData’s construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

– Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Gain insight into the development of the oil and gas construction sector.

– Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

– Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

List of Tables

Table 1: Global – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Top 50 Projects by Value

Table 2: The Americas – Oil and Gas, Construction Project Pipeline, Value by Country and Stage (US$ million)

Table 3: The Americas – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Contractors

Table 4: The Americas – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Consultants

Table 5: The Americas – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Project Owners

Table 6: Asia-Pacific – Oil and Gas, Construction Project Pipeline, Value by Country and Stage (US$ million)

Table 7: Asia-Pacific – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Contractors

Table 8: Asia-Pacific – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Consultants

Table 9: Asia-Pacific – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Project Owners

Table 10: Europe – Oil and Gas, Construction Project Pipeline, Value by Country and Stage (US$ million)

Table 11: Europe – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Contractors

Table 12: Europe – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Consultants

Table 13: Europe – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Project Owners

Table 14: Middle East and Africa – Oil and Gas, Construction Project Pipeline, Value by Country and Stage (US$ million)

Table 15: Middle East and Africa – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Contractors

Table 16: Middle East and Africa – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Consultants

Table 17: Middle East and Africa – Oil and Gas, Construction Projects, Key Project Owners