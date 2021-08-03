China Cards And Payments Market Report- Share, Manufacturers, Demand and Forecast | Agricultural Bank of China China Everbright Bank

China Cards and Payments Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This China Cards and Payments Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the China Cards and Payments Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

China Construction Bank

Agricultural Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

Bank of China

Bank of Communications

China Merchants Bank

China Guangfa Bank

China Everbright Bank

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

China UnionPay

JCB

China Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Chinese cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, mobile wallet, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Chinese cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Chinese cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, mobile wallet, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Chinese cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– The licensing of international schemes by the PBOC to set up a domestic bankcard-clearing institution in the country is likely to spur competition in the Chinese payment card market, which has, until now, been dominated by CUP. In June 2020, Express (Hangzhou) Technology Services, a joint venture between American Express and LianLian DigiTech, was awarded the network clearing license from PBOC and CBIRC. As a result, American Express became the first foreign card network to secure a license to clear domestic card payments in China. After a period of two months, the American Express joint venture commenced its operations in August 2020. Earlier, in February 2020, Mastercard, with its joint venture partner NetsUnion Clearing Corp., received approval from the PBOC to set up a domestic bankcard clearing system. However, the company is yet to receive its network clearing license.

– The government is taking several initiatives to push credit card uptake and use. For example, it introduced the Notice Concerning Matters in Relation to Credit Card Operations, which came into effect on January 1, 2017. It also gave banks the right to independently determine minimum repayment amounts and interest-free periods, which enabled banks to offer tailored credit card products to their customers. The annualized interest rate on credit cards was also capped from at least 12.775% up to 18.25%. Meanwhile, starting January 1, 2021, the interest rates caps on credit cards were completely removed. The interest rate can be determined by the issuer and card holder through independent negotiation. The lower borrowing costs will further push competition between traditional lenders and fintech companies and thereby support overall credit card market growth.

– Buy now pay later is an emerging trend globally. The service is also gaining traction in China, particularly among Generation Z consumers. It serves as an alternative flexible payment tool for individuals who lack a credit card. To benefit from growing adoption of buy now pay later services, in March 2020, Tencent introduced Fen Fu, a credit feature in its WeChat app, allowing its users to shop and pay later. The interest is calculated on a daily basis and there is no fixed repayment date. Users can repay the amount at any time in full or can pay the due amount in monthly installments. In February 2021, LexinFintech, a consumer finance platform, also announced the launch of its buy now pay later service, Maiya, in China.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Chinese cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Chinese cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Chinese cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in China.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Chinese cards and payments industry.

