New Drug Approvals and Their Contract Manufacture Report- By Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape And Key Regions 2025

This report is the 11th edition of our long running analysis of the CMO Industry, using NDA approvals as the primary indicator of performance. New Drug Approvals and Their Contract Manufacture (formerly called CMO Scorecard) is critical for benchmarking the performance of the CMO industry and the relative performance of major CMOs. This year’s edition also includes a discussion of Emergency Use Aprrovals for COVID-19.

Scope of this Report-

This 59-page report gives important, expert insight you wont find in any other source. 10 tables and 30 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for –

– CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the injectables marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

– Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

– Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets. Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Overview of NDA drug approvals and the levels of outsourcing associated with NDA sub segments

– Detailed view of CDMO performance by number of approvals and an assessment of their sponsors market caps from GlobalData’s Contract Service Providers database

– Outsourcing propensity for NMEs, different dosage forms and by sponsor company cap have all been assessed.

– Analysis of NME special products approvals such as those with Orphan, Breakthrough or Fast Track designations and assessment of outsourcing Single User License: US $ 4995

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Players

3 Technology Briefing

3.1 Innovative Drug Approvals

3.2 Dose Outsourcing of Drug Approvals

4 Trends

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 FDA NDA Approvals Overview

5.3 US vs. EU Approval Performance

5.4 FDA EUA Approvals in 2020 for COVID-19

5.5 FDA: Outsourced Dose Manufacture

5.5.1 Dosage Form Outsourcing

5.6 Special Product Categories

5.7 Outsourcing by Company Market Cap

5.8 CMO Performance

5.9 Outsourced API Approvals

5.10 ANDA Approvals

5.11 What It Means

5.11.1 Increased Innovative Approvals and Number of Outsourced Products

5.11.2 Drivers and Barriers

6 Value Chain

7 Companies

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Bibliography

8.3 Primary Research – Key Opinion Leaders

8.4 Further Reading

9 About the Authors

