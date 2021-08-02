2021 Italy Cards and Payments Market Report- Size, Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

The research reports on Italy Cards and Payments Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Italy Cards and Payments Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Italy Cards and Payments Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Intesa Sanpaolo

UniCredit

Poste Italiane

BNP Paribas

Banco BPM

UBI Banca

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca di Credito Cooperativo

Banca Mediolanum

ING Bank

Credito Emiliano

Italy Cards and Payments Market Report provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Italian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Italian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

– With a consistent increase in demand for instant payments, the European Central Bank launched TARGET Instant Payment Settlement in November 2018. Catering to bank account holders across Europe, it is an extension of the eurozones real-time gross settlement system TARGET2, which already had an extensive network of participants across the region. Settlement can be made from the users bank account in less than 10 seconds. TARGET Instant Payment Settlement is based on SEPA Instant Credit Transfer – a scheme for pan-European instant payments that is used by a large number of payment service providers across Europe.

– Contactless payments are now being extended to public transport networks. In June 2018, payment processing company SIA launched a new digital payment platform in Milan, allowing consumers to buy subway tickets at any contactless-enabled turnstile using Mastercard or Visa contactless cards. Meanwhile, in July 2019 Visa and Mastercard launched their respective contactless payment solutions across 355 ATAF buses and on the 15 buses of Busitalia (Gruppo FS Italiane). Consumers can use debit, credit, and prepaid cards or contactless devices to pay ticket fares. This was introduced as part of the Florence Cashless Experience project.

– Italys leading merchant acquirers are either partnering or acquiring new companies to strengthen their presence in the market. In June 2019, Nexi and China UnionPay signed an agreement to increase the acceptance of UnionPay cards in Italy. By March 2021 the service will be extended to the entire Nexi merchant base, including e-commerce businesses. Banco Sella and China UnionPay signed an agreement in July 2019 to increase the acceptance of UnionPay cards among in-store and online merchants. Previously, in April 2018 Nexi acquired fintech company Sparkling 18, which offers mobile and omni-channel payment solutions. Some of Sparkling 18’s customers include Eataly, Auchan, Rosso Pomodoro, and Roadhouse.

